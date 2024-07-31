New Villain-Themed Attractions Unveiled for Disney Destiny

On the second day of Disney Cruise Line’s three-day unveiling event for the new Disney Destiny, the spotlight turned to the ship’s unique entertainment offerings inspired by iconic Disney villains.

The announcement introduced a series of villain-themed venues and interactive experiences that promise to enchant and entertain aboard the upcoming 4,000-passenger ship themed around Heroes and Villains.

Said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager at Disney Cruise Line, “The Disney Destiny is all about celebrating the bold, charismatic, and driven characters at the heart of our favorite stories. And who are our beloved heroes without the antagonists who challenge them to prevail?”

At De Vil’s piano lounge

At De Vil’s piano lounge, guests will encounter a lavish setting inspired by Disney’s live-action “Cruella de Vil” and animated “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” Reflecting Cruella’s distinctive style, the lounge will feature a red, black, and white color scheme with a Hollywood Regency design.

Live music will be performed on De Vil’s spotted piano, with the “adult-exclusive” lounge open to the ship’s Grand Hall for people-watching as guests enjoy a selection of martinis, cocktails, and wines.

Adjacent to this, the Cask and Cannon pub will transport guests into the world of the “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The pub will be decorated with “treasures” and will offer a variety of rums and custom brews.

A new storyline will also unfold in AquaMouse, the cruise line’s signature water ride. The 760-foot-long attraction on the upper deck.

The show will remind riders of attractions at Disney’s theme parks, featuring storytelling animation, a new original soundtrack exclusive to Disney Cruise Line, and a host of villains from Disney animations, like the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland” and Chernabog from “Fantasia.”

Disney Destiny AquaMouse

“We are having a blast creating spaces and entertainment experiences that pay tribute to the villains, anti-heroes and mischief makers who have captivated Disney film and theme park audiences for generations,” said Siske.

Character-Driven Experiences and Venues

Disney Destiny, anticipated to debut in December 2025 at 144,000 gross tons, is drawing inspiration from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters and movies across the ship, from staterooms to dining rooms to water parks to entertainment.

The ship, which will homeport in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, for an array of sailings to the Caribbean and Disney’ private destinations, will also feature a unique trivia event and dance party themed around Oogie Boogie from “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”

A range of character interactions with villains, such as “Sleeping Beauty’s” Maleficent and “Peter Pan’s” Captain Hook, alongside immersive shows and meet-and-greets, will also be available.

Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

Although not new to Disney Destiny as it will first debut on the new Disney Treasure in December 2024, DCL announced the ship will also have a Haunted Mansion Parlor. Drawing on the classic theme park attractions at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom, the lounge will add a nautical twist. Here, guests can enjoy craft cocktails in a lounge filled with illusions and ghostly encounters.

Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny are part of Disney Cruise Line’s multi-fleet expansion of Triton Class vessels. Each constructed at Germany’s Meyer Werft Shipyard, the fleet includes Disney Wish, which debuted in 2022, and will include Disney Adventure in 2025.

Each sister ship offers its own theme and will be powered by liquified natural gas.