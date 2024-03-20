Construction Milestone and Name Announced for New Disney Ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the name of the third Wish-class ship on the same momentous day that the keel has been laid for the new vessel, planned for delivery in 2025.

The new ship will have a “Heroes and Villains” theme and will be named Disney Destiny, bringing amazing Disney imagineering to every guest and making all travelers the superheroes of their own cruise vacations.

Disney Destiny Announced and Construction Begins

The cruise line announced on March 20, 2024, that the newest Disney ship and what will be the third ship in the updated Wish class—sister ship to Disney Wish and the upcoming Disney Treasure—will be known as Disney Destiny.

This is the same day that the keel has been laid for the vessel, now officially under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The ship is projected to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet in 2025, though her deployment and itineraries have not yet been announced.

Ceremonial coins have been laid under the keel in a time-honored maritime tradition, with the hopes of bringing good fortune to the vessel’s construction. Portfolio Project Management Executive Philip Gennotte and Project Management Executive Mike Davie from Walt Disney Imagineering Germany laid the newly minted coins.

Disney Destiny Coin Ceremony

More Details Revealed

In addition to announcing the name of the new ship, Disney Cruise Line has also revealed that “Hero Minnie” will adorn the bow in the ship’s filigree detail. The classic character is posed in a valiant superhero stance, ready to take on the world with Disney Destiny, and is wearing a new superhero outfit complete with monogram, cape, and gloves.

This complements the ship’s overall design theme of “Heroes and Villains” and sets the tone for an adventurous ship filled with the legends and lore of decades of the company’s most popular heroes and most lovable, love-to-hate villains.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

Inspired by the dynamic duality of both classic and modern Disney tales, heroes and villains will be found throughout the vessel in artwork, venues, activities, entertainment, and more. Such popular Disney stories as “The Lion King,” “Hercules,” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” will all be present on Disney Destiny.

Undoubtedly, the ship’s spaces will also include popular Marvel characters and other superheroes found throughout the company’s large body of work, such as the ever-popular Incredibles family.

More Expansion for Disney Cruise Line

After a 10-year gap in new cruise ship construction, Disney Cruise Line began expanding in 2022 with the launch of the amazingly popular, 144,000-gross-ton Disney Wish, the largest ship in their fleet, and the next few years will see amazing growth for the cruise line.

“As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea,” said Siskie.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Up next will be Disney Treasure, slated to debut in December 2024 and homeported from Port Canaveral, offering 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Disney Adventure – the former Global Dream cruise ship – is scheduled to debut in spring 2025 and at 208,000 gross tons will be the largest ship in the fleet. She will homeport from Singapore, offering magical Disney cruise vacations in an entirely new region.

Finally, Disney Destiny will join the fleet in 2025, though exact dates have not yet been confirmed. It is possible the ship will be delivered in late 2025 but may not welcome guests until early 2026, depending on her construction timeline and any potential delays in the next year.

Ultimately, however, it will be the ship’s destiny to bring outstanding cruise vacations and Disney oceangoing magic to eager travelers, no matter where the ship may sail.