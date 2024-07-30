Disney Destiny to Sail from Fort Lauderdale, Details New Venues

Disney Cruise Line has announced that Disney Destiny, the line’s third Wish-class ship set to debut in 2025, will be based at Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The line also unveiled several onboard features, including a unique dining venue inspired by the Disney classic “The Lion King.”

The announcement on July 30, 2024 followed the cruise line’s pledge a week earlier to reveal certain amenities, venues, and accommodations the 4,000-guest ship will offer.

The line’s 3-day “reveal event” will continue through August 1, 2024, introducing more insights and plans for the ship’s “Heroes and Villains” theme.

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King on Disney Destiny

Along with the new eatery, called Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, the cruise line revealed that Disney Destiny will feature a sweet shop, two cafes, four “royal suites,” and high-end finishes and services across the ship’s accommodation choices.

“For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line.

“From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation,” Siskie added.

The 144,000-gross ton Disney Destiny is under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where her keel laying ceremony was held in March 2024, the same time the ship’s name and theme were revealed.

The Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King restaurant, an experience that the cruise line dubbed “the mane event,” will sport a savanna theme that will use lighting and special effects to bring animal depictions to life. A window across the venue’s back wall will change from sunrises to sunsets during meals.

Musicians and storytellers will perform songs from “The Lion King” at a central stage in the restaurant, offering renditions of favorites such as “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” A themed menu will round out the experience.

Worth Reading: Disney Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

Dessert lovers will want to try out the goodies at a confectionary called Edna Á La Mode Sweets, a venue inspired by Disney’s “Auntie Edna” short film. In her efforts to entertain baby Jack-Jack, Auntie Edna comes up with various indulgences such as gelato, ice cream, cookies, and candy.

Two new cafes, Cafe Megara and Cafe Merida, will serve coffee, tea, and other beverages, plus snacks. The venues are named for the heroine of Disney Animation’s “Hercules” and the heroine of Pixar’s “Brave,” respectively.

Stateroom Designs Aim to Meet Needs of Families

Disney Cruise Line detailed some of the special qualities that Disney Destiny’s staterooms will offer guests, including artwork from popular Disney stories and the ability to meet the needs of families.

Read Also: What Are the Best Cruise Lines for Families?

For instance, many cabins will offer the line’s split-bath design and connecting doors so that families can stay together in more spacious settings. Concierge-level staterooms will provide enhanced services and entry to exclusive areas such as a private lounge and sun deck.

Concierge cabins and suites all will feature artwork from Disney Animation’s classic “Fantasia,” while seven oceanview staterooms immediately above the bridge will offer designs inspired by Pixar’s “The Incredibles.”

The cruise line also offered a few details about four royal suites — indicating they will be of “heroic proportions” but providing no square footage or design elements yet — called Hero Suites and IncrediSuites. The high-end accommodations will be designed using Greco-Roman architecture.

Disney Destiny is the third Wish-class ship in the fleet. The first, Disney Wish, entered service in 2022 and the second, Disney Treasure, is slated to launch in December 2024. Disney Wish is based in Port Canaveral, and Disney Treasure will also be homeported there.