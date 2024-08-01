Disney Destiny to Showcase Iconic Characters From Marvel Universe

The famous characters from Disney’s Marvel Universe will play big roles onboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Destiny, set to debut in 2025.

The announcement came as part of the cruise line’s three-day reveal event that began on July 30, 2024, and confirms that Marvel’s heroes and villains will inspire new venues and entertainment onboard the 4,000-guest ship, the third in the line’s Wish-class.

The ship, under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, will sport a “Heroes and Villains” theme and be based at Florida’s Port Everglades.

Marvel on Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

Marvel characters will be front and center in various ways onboard the vessel, including in the design of the Grand Hall, which will be inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” movies.

Described as a living theater, the Grand Hall is where heroes and villains will interact with guests during performances featuring unique lighting and stage effects.

An entertainment parlor called The Sanctum will present the sorcerers and mystical elements from “Doctor Strange,” as characters attempt to protect the world. Features from Doctor Strange’s New York Sanctum will include a circular mirror modeled on the building’s famous window.

Another new space, Saga, will be a two-deck area serving as a hub for family activities during the day and for adult-focused entertainment at night. Its architecture is inspired by Wakanda, from the Marvel Universe.

Marvel on Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

Marvel characters will not only be visible inside the new ship. For the first time, Disney Cruise Line will make a Marvel Super Hero the stern character on a ship. The stern design typically reflects the theme of a ship and in this case, the character will be Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots.

“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse,” said Brian Crosby, executive of Marvel Experiences Development.

Disney Cruise Line’s final reveal involves the Destiny Tower Suite, a Marvel-inspired penthouse accommodation based on Iron Man. Its design will feature armor-style elements offset by soft finishes.

Disney Destiny Tower Suite

The suite, which is not offered on any other Disney ship, will offer 2,000-square feet of space that includes views of the ship’s top deck, a large, two-story window, sleeping accommodations for eight people, a kitchen, and a private elevator.

Guests booking the suite will enjoy premium amenities and services, such as access to the Concierge Lounge and a private sun deck.

All Disney Destiny Cabins to Feature Custom Artwork

Disney Cruise Line’s earlier announcements from the three-day reveal event detailed other stateroom offerings. Every stateroom and suite on Disney Destiny will showcase custom artwork depicting the adventures of famous Disney legends.

The exclusive Concierge Lounge will showcase artwork inspired by Disney Animation’s “Fantasia,” using watercolor-style illustrations to capture the film’s color palette.

Seven VIP ocean-view rooms will be located above the bridge and decorated with iconography from Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” Also, four royal suites will celebrate the heroes depicted in “The Incredibles” as well as Disney Animation’s “Hercules.”

Other just-announced onboard features include a unique dining venue inspired by the Disney classic “The Lion King.” The experience, dubbed The Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, will have a savanna theme that will use lighting and special effects to bring animal depictions to life. A window across the venue’s back wall will change from sunrises to sunsets during meals.

Dessert lovers can check out a new confectionary venue called Edna Á La Mode Sweets, inspired by Disney’s “Auntie Edna” short film. Two new cafes, Cafe Megara and Cafe Merida, will serve coffee, tea, and other beverages, plus snacks. The venues are named for the heroine of Disney Animation’s “Hercules” and the heroine of Pixar’s “Brave,” respectively.