New Heroes and Villains-Inspired Staterooms Unveiled for Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line has begun its three-day unveiling event for its highly anticipated new ship, Disney Destiny. The event, which runs from today, July 30, through August 1, launched with a sneak-peak at the vessel’s staterooms and suites.

“Every hero needs a place to rest after a day battling villains,” the cruise line teased on its blog about the Disney Destiny’s new heroes and villains-inspired design. “A true hero’s welcome will be waiting for you,” it continued.

Disney Destiny Royal Suite Incredibles (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Details for the new ship, which will draw inspiration from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters in a Heroes and Villains theme, revealed every stateroom and suite on Disney Destiny will showcase custom artwork depicting the adventures of famous Disney legends.

Concierge offerings, which include premium services and exclusive amenities, will feature artwork inspired by Disney Animation’s “Fantasia,” using elegant watercolor-style illustrations to capture the film’s rich color palette.

Additionally, seven VIP special ocean-view rooms will be located directly above the bridge. Adorned with iconography from Pixar’s “The Incredibles,” these will offer floor-to-ceiling views.

Four royal suites will celebrate the powers and heroism depicted in “The Incredibles” in IncrediSuites, as well as the Disney Animation’s “Hercules,” where Hercules’ Hero Suites will incorporate Greco-Roman design elements, colors, and patterns.

Concierge guests will also have exclusive access to a concierge lounge and private sun deck, as well as dedicated crew members. Although more details weren’t revealed, royal suites typically can accommodate up to six guests.

Disney Destiny Verandah Stateroom (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Disney also divulged that most of the staterooms aboard the approximately 144,000-gross-ton vessel, currently under construction at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, will feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, which allows multiple guests to get ready simultaneously.

Additionally, many rooms will offer the option of a connecting door, catering to larger families.

Disney Destiny’s New Reveals

In a stunning plot twist, the cruise line also revealed today that Disney Destiny will call Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale home when it is delivered from the shipyard in December 2025.

The new Triton-class ship, which will accommodate 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew members, will be joining Disney Dream and Disney Magic at the port’s “Finding Nemo”-inspired terminal.

Disney’s presence in Fort Lauderdale is growing following the opening of its dedicated terminal at the port last November, marking its second year-round homeport outside of Port Canaveral in Orlando, where Disney World Resort awaits passengers for pre- and post-cruise vacations.

This is the first time Disney is introducing a new ship in a port outside of its Orlando-area hub.

Disney Destiny Royal Suite Hercules (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Additional reveals today included a new confection shop. Edna A La Mode Sweets, themed around “The Incredibles’” Edna Mode, and a “The Lion King” dining experience.

The latter will feature a savanna-themed venue with live musical performances and special effects in “Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King.”

While an inaugural voyage date has yet to be confirmed, Disney Destiny is expected to operate roundtrip cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

These will undoubtedly include plenty of visits to Disney Cruise Line’s original private island destination, Castaway Cay, and its newest destination, Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, both in The Bahamas.

Bookings will open to the general public on August 9, 2024, following an early booking opportunity for Disney Castaway Club members.

Disney Destiny will be the third Triton Class ship following sister ship Disney Wish, which debuted in 2022, and the upcoming Disney Treasure, anticipated to debut in December 2024.