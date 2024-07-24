Disney to Hold Special Event to Unveil New Ship, Announces First Bookings

If anyone knows how to make a grand entrance, it’s Disney Cruise Line. The family-friendly cruise line will be debuting the third Wish-class ship – Disney Destiny – in an unforgettable fashion in just under a week’s time.

The special 3-day reveal event will kick off on July 30, 2024 and last through August 1, 2024, and will pay homage to the “heroes vs. villains” that inspired the theme of the 4,000-passenger vessel.

“There are two sides to every story. The magic happens where the two meet. Where heroes meet villains—and that’s aboard the all-new Disney Destiny. Here, magic and mischief collide for a celebration of bold heroes and villains from beloved Disney, Pixar and Marvel films, and classic Disney Park attractions,” the cruise line wrote in an email blast.

While each Disney vessel gets a special theme, the new ship will be filled with adventure and lore of the Walt Disney company’s most beloved heroes and love-to-hate villains that will help every guest discover their own inner hero.

While the full schedule of events has not yet been released, the festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The entire event will also be held virtually on the Disney Parks Blog.

Each day, DCL will reveal new details about how classic Disney characters and stories will come alive on the highly anticipated ship.

As the 144,000 gross-ton vessel is still in the early days of construction at Germany’s Meyer Werft Shipyard in March of 2024, this is really the soonest opportunity that DCL has had to reveal the future sister of Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – which is slated to enter service at the end of 2025.

In fact, the new Disney Treasure, which will enter service one year sooner in December of 2024, was floated a bit early within the shipyard (ahead of the traditional float out ceremony) to make room for Disney Destiny in dry dock at the end of March 2024, allowing construction to begin.

Bookings For Disney Destiny’s Inaugural Season Launching Soon

For cruisers who want to be among the first to sail onboard Disney Destiny, they’ll get their opportunity to secure these big-ticket reservations shortly.

Bookings will open to the general public on August 9, 2024, after an early tiered booking opportunity is offered to members of Disney’s Castaway Club.

The Castaway Club is Disney’s tiered loyalty program that rewards guests as they embark on more sailings. All guests are automatically enrolled after their first voyage, with the perks increasing incrementally by the number of Disney cruises taken.

However, DCL fans can’t start planning just yet. The itineraries for the 1,555-crew vessel have not yet been revealed – but will likely be one of the nuggets of information that is shared during the 3-day “Heroes and Villains” event.

In fact, the date and itinerary of the new cruise ship’s historic maiden voyage are yet to be released – although the ship’s delivery date has been set for December of 2025, meaning the inaugural sailing will likely embark then, too.

While not confirmed by the cruise line, early cruise tracking data suggests that the ship is slated to homeport in Florida’s PortMiami – at least initially – from where she is expected to operate roundtrip cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

We’ll likely find out if these prospective sailings are rumors or fact very soon – and certainly with enough time to get travel plans in order for when bookings open.