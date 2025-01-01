Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Takes Top Honors as Best Overall Cruise Line

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Carnival Cruise Line Ships
Carnival Cruise Line Ships (Photo Credit: MatGar)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

The world’s most popular cruise line certainly showed its popularity in the 2024 Cruise Hive Awards as Carnival Cruise Line has won the top slot as the Best Overall Cruise Line, as voted by Cruise Hive readers.

The victory was a sound one, with Carnival garnering 32% of the vote in a unique category when any cruise line could be nominated for the award. This gave every line the opportunity for top recognition, but Carnival was very much the clear winner.

Carnival Cruise Line sails a fleet of 27 vessels worldwide, ranging from the smaller, more intimate Fantasy-class vessels to the mammoth Excel-class ships. The great diversity gives cruise travelers amazing choice in the type of cruise experience they want to have, all while enjoying Carnival’s signature fun.

The Miami-based line, founded in 1972, offers something for everyone aboard every ship. From luxurious spas and the adults-only Serenity retreat areas to outstanding kids clubs and youth activities, all ages can enjoy themselves with Carnival.

All types of activities are available as well, which help ensure the cruise line’s popularity. Trivia contests, Bingo games, comedy shows, spectacular Playlist production numbers, live music, cooking demonstrations, game shows, high-stakes casino action, waterslides, miniature golf, and much more are all part of a Carnival cruise vacation.

Best Overall Cruise Line
Best Overall Cruise Line

To stay fueled up for all the fun, Carnival offers a wide range of delicious eatery options as well. The award-winning Guy’s Burger Joint and Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurants are always favorites, along with specialty dining, the classic Main Dining Rooms, and other decadent treats – including the signature warm chocolate melting cake!

It isn’t just the onboard fun and treats that make Carnival Cruise Line so popular, however. The cruise line does a great deal of good for the communities it visits and its homeport communities.

For example, in October 2024, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy took on the challenge of skydiving over Tampa Bay in response to phenomenal fundraising efforts. More than $85,000 was raised to donate to hurricane relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

This follows Carnival Cruise Line’s unique cowboy boots auction in February 2024 in conjunction with Carnival Jubilee‘s naming ceremony, which raised $50,000 for Operation Homefront.

Of course, the cruise line also maintains a strong partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, including a commitment to raise a total of $50 million for the charity by 2030.

Furthermore, just days ago, Carnival Cruise Line made a $60,000 donation to ProMedical Vanuatu in the wake of the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila on December 16, 2024.

All these charitable efforts showcase Carnival Cruise Line as truly the people’s choice cruise line, as is shown not only by this year’s win as the Best Overall Cruise Line of 2024, but also numerous other honors in the Cruise Hive Awards.

Carnival Cruise Ships in Miami, Florida
Carnival Cruise Ships in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: Grindstone Media Group)

The BOLT roller coaster was named the Best Cruise Ship Feature this year, and Carnival Cruise Line won in 2023 for Best Service and Crew, Best Booking Experience, and Best New Cruise Ship for Carnival Jubilee.

Both Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration have also won in previous years as best ships or new ships, while different Carnival restaurants have been awarded top honors for Best Specialty Dining and Best Burger Venue.

The 2024 Cruise Hive Awards, which featured seven distinct categories this year, opened for voting in mid-October. The final votes were cast on Sunday, December 22.

Other Top Cruise Lines

While Carnival Cruise Line is a clear favorite, other cruise lines certainly have their fans. Royal Caribbean took a strong second place for Best Overall Cruise Line with 20% of the vote.

Read Also: What Are the Best Cruise Lines for Families?

Docked Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships
Docked Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: Justin Kozemchak)

Celebrity Cruises came in third with 11%, followed by Norwegian Cruise Line with 9% of the votes.

To be fair, many other smaller lines were also mentioned in the category. Voters could write in their favorite line, giving every cruise line an opportunity for the recognition. Smaller lines, however, generally sail smaller or fewer ships and fewer passengers, and aren’t able to get the same scale of support as Carnival Cruise Line.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Cruise Hive Awards! Stay tuned throughout 2025 to learn more about every winner and join in next year’s voting!

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied