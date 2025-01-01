Carnival Takes Top Honors as Best Overall Cruise Line

The world’s most popular cruise line certainly showed its popularity in the 2024 Cruise Hive Awards as Carnival Cruise Line has won the top slot as the Best Overall Cruise Line, as voted by Cruise Hive readers.

The victory was a sound one, with Carnival garnering 32% of the vote in a unique category when any cruise line could be nominated for the award. This gave every line the opportunity for top recognition, but Carnival was very much the clear winner.

Carnival Cruise Line sails a fleet of 27 vessels worldwide, ranging from the smaller, more intimate Fantasy-class vessels to the mammoth Excel-class ships. The great diversity gives cruise travelers amazing choice in the type of cruise experience they want to have, all while enjoying Carnival’s signature fun.

The Miami-based line, founded in 1972, offers something for everyone aboard every ship. From luxurious spas and the adults-only Serenity retreat areas to outstanding kids clubs and youth activities, all ages can enjoy themselves with Carnival.

All types of activities are available as well, which help ensure the cruise line’s popularity. Trivia contests, Bingo games, comedy shows, spectacular Playlist production numbers, live music, cooking demonstrations, game shows, high-stakes casino action, waterslides, miniature golf, and much more are all part of a Carnival cruise vacation.

Best Overall Cruise Line

To stay fueled up for all the fun, Carnival offers a wide range of delicious eatery options as well. The award-winning Guy’s Burger Joint and Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurants are always favorites, along with specialty dining, the classic Main Dining Rooms, and other decadent treats – including the signature warm chocolate melting cake!

It isn’t just the onboard fun and treats that make Carnival Cruise Line so popular, however. The cruise line does a great deal of good for the communities it visits and its homeport communities.

For example, in October 2024, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy took on the challenge of skydiving over Tampa Bay in response to phenomenal fundraising efforts. More than $85,000 was raised to donate to hurricane relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

This follows Carnival Cruise Line’s unique cowboy boots auction in February 2024 in conjunction with Carnival Jubilee‘s naming ceremony, which raised $50,000 for Operation Homefront.

Of course, the cruise line also maintains a strong partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, including a commitment to raise a total of $50 million for the charity by 2030.

Furthermore, just days ago, Carnival Cruise Line made a $60,000 donation to ProMedical Vanuatu in the wake of the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila on December 16, 2024.

All these charitable efforts showcase Carnival Cruise Line as truly the people’s choice cruise line, as is shown not only by this year’s win as the Best Overall Cruise Line of 2024, but also numerous other honors in the Cruise Hive Awards.

Carnival Cruise Ships in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: Grindstone Media Group)

The BOLT roller coaster was named the Best Cruise Ship Feature this year, and Carnival Cruise Line won in 2023 for Best Service and Crew, Best Booking Experience, and Best New Cruise Ship for Carnival Jubilee.

Both Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration have also won in previous years as best ships or new ships, while different Carnival restaurants have been awarded top honors for Best Specialty Dining and Best Burger Venue.

The 2024 Cruise Hive Awards, which featured seven distinct categories this year, opened for voting in mid-October. The final votes were cast on Sunday, December 22.

Other Top Cruise Lines

While Carnival Cruise Line is a clear favorite, other cruise lines certainly have their fans. Royal Caribbean took a strong second place for Best Overall Cruise Line with 20% of the vote.

Docked Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: Justin Kozemchak)

Celebrity Cruises came in third with 11%, followed by Norwegian Cruise Line with 9% of the votes.

To be fair, many other smaller lines were also mentioned in the category. Voters could write in their favorite line, giving every cruise line an opportunity for the recognition. Smaller lines, however, generally sail smaller or fewer ships and fewer passengers, and aren’t able to get the same scale of support as Carnival Cruise Line.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Cruise Hive Awards! Stay tuned throughout 2025 to learn more about every winner and join in next year’s voting!