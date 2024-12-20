Carnival Aids Earthquake Recovery Efforts in Vanuatu

On December 16, 2024, Port Vila, Vanuatu, was rocked by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake – with the island nation still in the process of assessing the damage, rescuing missing survivors, and counting their dead.

The massive quake occurred 19 miles from the port at 12:47 p.m. local time – and was followed by a series of sizable aftershocks reaching up to magnitude 5.5.

While a situation like this is a true tragedy, Carnival Cruise Line is trying to make things a little easier by making a $60,000 donation to ProMedical Vanuatu, which is a paramedic service that has played a critical role in searching for survivors and providing medical care to the injured in the wake of the quake.

“Carnival Corporation & plc is donating $60,000 to first responder, ProMedical Vanuatu. The ProMedical team worked around the clock for the first 48 hours after tragedy struck in Port Vila, searching for survivors in the rubble and helping provide critical medical care to the injured,” Carnival wrote in a statement.

“This donation has been made possible thanks to all of Carnival Corporation & plc cruise lines operating in the region – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Cunard and P&O Cruises Australia as well as the generosity of P&O guests,” Carnival added in a nod to its multiple brands.

The sizable donation will be put toward making sure ProMedical Vanuatu can continue providing ongoing care to the approximately 49,034 people who call Port Vila their home.

As is the case with Royal Caribbean and Carnival’s sister-brands, the decision has already been made to divert ship calls away from the cruise port until the mass damage can be assessed and repaired.

However, Carnival intends to remain in contact with the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office and other aid agencies – and has offered its ships for additional assistance if needed.

Ships like Carnival Luminosa are already scheduled to be sailing in the region.

A Long Road to Recovery

Vanuatu is an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, consisting of about 83 volcanic islands spread across 800 miles – one of which is Port Vila.

Located on Efate Island, Vanuatu’s capital is one of the larger and more central islands and serves as the nation’s hub for government and tourism – but it will likely be at least several weeks (if not longer) before cruise ship calls can resume.

While authorities are still assessing the damage, it’s already clear that essential infrastructure has been damaged – including to government buildings housing the US, UK, New Zealand, and French Embassies. The earthquake also cut power and hindered access to water supplies.

Landslide in Port Vila following 7.3-magnitude earthquake. (Photo Credit: Dan McGarry)

At the port itself, massive landslides near the shipping terminal have isolated the area and buried part of the wharf.

Caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai quickly declared a state of emergency for Vila and announced a curfew would be placed on the hardest-hit areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. – which will remain in effect through December 23 (unless it gets extended).

Read Also: The Best Way to Help Cruise Ports After a Hurricane

Making matters worse, a low pressure system is moving towards Vanuatu in the coming days and will bring heavy rains to the reeling region. According to the Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department, there is a 10-60% chance of the system turning into a full-fledged cyclone.

In a Facebook video, Vanuatu President Nikenike Vurobaravu warned that there was a risk of “cascading hazards” and told citizens to take particular care in the hardest hit areas and areas already impacted by landslides.