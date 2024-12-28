Carnival’s Roller Coaster Voted Best Cruise Ship Feature

The votes are in and cruisers love thrill-seeking options on every cruise line, but it is Carnival Cruise Line’s high speed, twisty, first-of-its-kind BOLT that has taken the top honors as the Best Cruise Ship Feature in the 2024 Cruise Hive Awards.

The dynamic, thrilling coaster received 34% of the votes in the category, well above the second place attraction and securing its spot as a top choice for a unique and exciting cruise experience.

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is featured on all three of Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class ships, having made significant waves in the cruise thrill industry when Mardi Gras launched in 2021.

Likewise, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee also showcase the top deck rollercoaster with motorcycle-style seats and phenomenal 360-degree views.

No one believed a rollercoaster could be put on a cruise ship until Carnival announced the addition of BOLT in 2018, as Mardi Gras was under construction. At that time, all interest was on just how the coaster would be engineered and what thrills it would offer adrenaline-seeking guests.

The all-electric coaster, designed and built by German manufacturer Maurer Rides, sends two riders at a time on a thrilling, 800-foot track above Deck 19 and around the ship’s iconic whale-tale funnel.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Guests taking on BOLT have some control over the ride’s speed, making each loop unique and just as thrilling as riders dare. The top speed is 35-40 miles per hour, and the coaster rises to a height of 187 feet above sea level.

All riders must be at least 52 inches (4 feet, 4 inches) tall to enjoy BOLT, and no more than 77 inches (6 feet, 5 inches) tall. A weight limit of 300 pounds per rider (a total of 440 pounds for two riders together) is strictly enforced to ensure safety.

Because of possible jerky motion, acceleration, and sudden stops, the ride is not recommended for those who may be pregnant, have back or neck problems, heart problems, or other conditions. These are standard restrictions for most land-based rollercoasters as well, and all riders should heed warnings appropriately.

Similarly, no loose articles are permitted on the ride, and no cameras, GoPros, or other recording equipment is permitted to be used during the ride.

BOLT’s hours of operation vary on each cruise, and the ride may be closed if high wind or rain may affect its operation.

BOLT is an extra charge attraction, costing $15 per rider for two full laps around the track in a single ride. Charges are processed to guests’ shipboard Sail & Sign cards.

This is not the first year BOLT has taken the top honors in the Cruise Hive Awards; the feature was also voted the best in 2023, 2022, and 2021 – every year it has been eligible for the reader-driven recognition.

Best Cruise Ship Feature

Other Top Thrilling Attractions

While BOLT won the 2024 top honors for Best Cruise Ship Feature, cruise travelers certainly love exciting and heart-pounding attractions.

Royal Caribbean’s classic favorite FlowRider Surf Simulator came in second, with 20% of the votes. These powerful simulators are found across the Royal Caribbean fleet and guests can enjoy not only open surfing sessions of different degrees of difficulty, but also private lessons (for an extra charge).

Coming in third with 15% of the votes was Norwegian Cruise Line’s Speedway Go-Kart Track, found on five of the line’s 20 ships: Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Prima, and Norwegian Viva. Each track is different and offers a high-speed race experience for drivers to enjoy.

Voting in the 2024 Cruise Hive Awards opened in mid-October, and the final votes were cast on Sunday, December 22.