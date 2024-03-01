New Kick Added to Special Carnival Jubilee Boots Auction

As a unique fundraiser leading up to Carnival Jubilee‘s naming ceremony, Carnival Cruise Line auctioned off a custom-made pair of cowboy boots with a special cruise line design.

Now, in a new kick to the fundraiser, the winning bid has been matched and the original winner has graciously agreed to a second pair of the unique boots, doubling the amount of money raised for Operation Homefront.

These Boots Are Made for Fundraisin’

Carnival Cruise Line recently concluded a special online auction fundraiser for a pair of custom-made cowboy boots from Parker Boot Company in a theme that matches their new Texas-based flagship, Carnival Jubilee.

Bidding was open for three weeks on the boots, which would typically retail for $8,000, with the winning bid ultimately coming in at $25,000. With that incredibly generous bid – made by Emerson Hankamer, CEO of the cruise-oriented Vacations to Go travel agency headquartered in Houston, also went a 7-night sailing aboard Carnival Jubilee in a balcony stateroom.

Hankamer’s winning bid was announced as part of the ship’s official naming ceremony on February 24, 2024.

But there has been an update to the auction. The fundraiser was always intended to offer just a single pair of boots – to match the pair Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy wore when welcoming the first guests aboard Carnival Jubilee on December 23, 2023 – meaning there would only be two pairs of these very unique boots ever made.

Now, however, the second place bid has been revealed to be “just shy” of Hankamer’s winning bid. To encourage more donations, Hankamer graciously agreed to a second pair of custom-made boots if his $25,000 bid was matched, for a total of three pairs of Carnival Jubilee-themed boots ever made.

Carnival Cruise Line Boots

Richard Hoefs, a Diamond-level Carnival VIFP cruiser from Granbury, Texas stepped up to meet that fundraising challenge, and donated an additional $25,000. The second pair of fundraiser boots will now go to Hoefs’ wife, Carol.

“We are so proud that through the generosity of a travel advisor and a guest, we have raised $50,000 for this great cause!” Carnival Cruise Line said of the surprise second donation.

The donations will go to Operation Homefront, a charity that supports military families through a variety of programs, including housing assistance, school supplies, holiday toy drives, and more.

The cruise line also raises additional funds for Operation Homefront through programs such as the sale of the special “Heroes American Pale Ale” made in Carnival’s onboard breweries, and the sale of special pint glasses at the Heroes Tribute Bar.

About the Boots

Handcrafted by the Parker Boot Company of Houston, Texas, the Carnival Jubilee boots are a one-of-a-kind (soon to be three-of-a-kind) style featuring the iconic Carnival winged funnel, the Star of Texas, an outline of the state featuring the Texas state flag, and other details.

Carnival Jubilee Boots

The design for the boots, which also has the Carnival name on the collar area of the shaft, was created by Petu Kummala, Associate Vice President of Interior Design and Architecture for Carnival Cruise Line.

The pair of boots worn by Duffy will be on permanent display aboard Carnival Jubilee, likely alongside other treasured mementos such as the ship’s ceremonial coins or inaugural visit plaques and other items.

Undoubtedly, the two winning pairs of boots will walk onboard Carnival Jubilee one day in the future, with great fanfare for their unique appearance and their generosity.