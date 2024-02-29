Carnival Sets Sights on Massive Fundraising Goal

Carnival Cruise Line set an ambitious new fundraising goal, aiming to contribute $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by 2030, bolstering the fight against life-threatening diseases in children.

New Pledge Announcement By Carnival

In a significant philanthropic commitment, Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new fundraising goal of $50 million by 2030 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The new pledge was unveiled during the naming ceremony for the cruise line’s new Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

To kick off the new effort, Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, marked the occasion with a symbolic $50,000 donation presented to Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.

The donation was made in honor of the ship’s godmother, global music superstar Gwen Stefani, who is renowned for her support for numerous charitable causes, including Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. This organization is dedicated to providing medical care to children with life-threatening conditions, mirroring the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Carnival Cruise Line Fundraising

“The unwavering devotion from our guests and team members is the reason we’re able to make an impact in supporting St. Jude’s important mission,” said Duffy. “Thanks to our crew and guests’ continued generosity, we’re able to raise our fundraising goal and extend that impact.”

She continued by celebrating the long-standing partnership with St. Jude, saying, “As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we look forward to seeing the good that will come from reaching this new and ambitious goal.”

More Than a Decade of Partnership

Since forming a partnership in 2010, Carnival Cruise Line and St. Jude have collaborated on numerous fundraising initiatives, both onboard and ashore.

These include the Groove for St. Jude dance party, the Build-a-Bear Workshop at Sea, where kids can create their own St. Jude-themed keepsake bear; and a cookie amenity package with proceeds going to St. Jude, engaging passengers in contributing to the cause.

Carnival recently surpassed its previous goal of $33 million to St. Jude ahead of schedule in 2024, resulting in the new pledge that continues to solidify a lifesaving partnership.

Carnival Cruise Line’s commitment to St. Jude is also evident through patient-inspired and designed artwork on Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration, and Mardi Gras.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Recognized for Outstanding Fundraising

Shadyac expressed profound gratitude for Carnival’s support, “We’re deeply thankful for Carnival committing to helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through financial support and for honoring our patients by featuring their art-inspired sculptures on new ships.”

A Fun-Filled New Cruise Ship

Carnival Jubilee, now the line’s flagship, embodies the spirit of Carnival’s commitment to St. Jude in the very fabric of its offerings.

The ship itself is a floating gallery of hope, featuring patient-inspired artwork, and introducing a special sculpture depicting sea life, inspired by a St. Jude patient named Ty.

Based in Galveston, Carnival Jubilee offers an array of kid-friendly entertainment and amenities, including the debut of a reimagined Seuss at Sea experience with a Dr. Seuss Breakfast and Carnival’s signature BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Carnival Jubilee Arrives in Galveston (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship also features a space-themed Camp Ocean, designed in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center to provide engaging, hands-on experiences.

For teens, the 5,400-passenger Carnival Jubilee introduced the Panagbenga Festival, an authentic Filipino cultural experience with a flower parade and jewelry-making activities.

Additional kids’ programming includes an updated Night Owls Camp Out and the introduction of the space-theme Planet Play at Sea playground.

The 183,521-ton Carnival Jubilee followed the naming ceremony and fundraising pledge with the first in a series of 7-night Western Caribbean roundtrip cruises, visiting Roatan, Honduras, Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico.