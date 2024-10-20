Carnival Cruise Line President Jumps to a Massive Fundraising Total

High profile activities often make for great fundraisers, and it doesn’t get any higher than thousands of feet above Tampa Bay. That’s exactly where Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy was on Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2024, as she earned her wings with a tandem skydive to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts.

The fun event was done in coordination with the Round Canopy Parachute Team, a non-profit honoring the history of Allied Airborne Forces. Also on hand and facilitating the skydive were members of the USSOCOM Para-Commandos, the U.S. Special Operations Command’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team.

Appropriately enough, Duffy and her dive partner leapt from the Tico Belle, a WWII C-47 that served during the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

The fundraiser associated with the skydive ultimately raised more than $85,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation and is earmarked to assist those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton – including right in the Tampa area.

Furthermore, the funds are being matched by the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation for an additional donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, another cause Carnival Cruise Line is proud to support.

“Jumping from a plane was a rush, but the real thrill is supporting a meaningful cause in one of our important homeport communities,” said Duffy.

“I thought my first-ever skydive would be a good fundraising opportunity, and I’m so grateful to everyone who donated to this effort. I’m proud we can deliver this significant donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a great organization supporting the work of military and first responders assisting in hurricane relief efforts.”

Initially, the fundraising goal to “encourage” Duffy to jump was just $50,000, but was raised to $75,000 after the first goal was quickly surpassed.

The skydive was part of a full day of events at Port Tampa Bay and aboard Carnival Paradise, which has now set sail for the first ever Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) cruise.

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band offered a special performance on the dock next to the 71,925-gross-ton, Fantasy-class ship, entertaining guests and special visitors alike.

As travelers boarded the ship – chartered for special forces alumni, Gold Star families, and their friends – signs with “Thank you for your service!” “You’re our heroes, it’s an honor to serve you” and “Welcome aboard Green Berets” were held by crew members for even more recognition and thanks.

Carnival Paradise was also decorated with appropriate emblems and flags to honor the veterans and ensure they feel welcome and at home with “America’s Cruise Line.”

Carnival Cruise Line President Skydive (Courtesy: Carnival)

The ship was escorted from the pier with a water cannon salute, with well-wishers – including Christine Duffy and Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald – waving as the ship departed.

The 5-night sailing is a voyage to the Bahamas, with port of call visits planned for Bimini on Monday, October 21, followed by Nassau on Tuesday, October 22. The ship will enjoy a day at sea on her way back to Tampa for debarkation on Thursday, October 24.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Charitable Support

Carnival Cruise Line heartily supports a variety of charities as well as organizations in different homeports and ports of call. Of course, every Carnival cruise fan is familiar with the cruise line’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, particularly through the “Groove for St. Jude” Lido Deck party held on every Carnival cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line President Skydive Team (Courtesy: Carnival)

The cruise line has committed to raising a total of $50 million for St. Jude by 2030, a massive goal it will take the whole fleet to reach.

“The unwavering devotion from our guests and team members is the reason we’re able to make an impact in supporting St. Jude’s important mission,” said Duffy. “Thanks to our crew and guests’ continued generosity, we’re able to raise our fundraising goal and extend that impact.”

Carnival Cruise Line also supports several military charities, including Operation Homefront and the Wounded Warrior Project. Special fundraisers are often held to further those connections, such as donations from every pint of Heroes American Pale Ale sold onboard in the the Heroes Tribute Bar and Lounge venues throughout the fleet.

Another unique fundraiser Carnival Cruise Line has held recently was the cowboy boots auction associated with Carnival Jubilee‘s naming ceremony in February 2024, which ultimately raised $50,000 for Operation Homefront.