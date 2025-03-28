Weather Forces Debark Change for Norwegian Aqua’s Maiden Crossing

No cruise itinerary is set in stone, not even transatlantic crossings with no port calls, it turns out.

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed a major route change for its new-build, Norwegian Aqua, due to depart Southampton on Friday, March 28, 2025 and arrive for the first time in North America, calling at Boston on April 4, 2025.

It seems the long-range weather forecast spells potential trouble, with a North Atlantic storm likely to impact the ship’s route to Boston. The forecast calls for rain and wind to reach the Boston area starting on April 3, 2025, according to the National Weather Service.

The 156,300-gross ton ship, first in the cruise line’s Prima Plus class, will alter her route to the south, and make her first North America call in New York rather than Boston. Due to the port switch, the ship’s arrival will be delayed until April 7, 2025, making the cruise a 10-night voyage rather than a 7-night crossing.

The change is meant to assure the safety of guests and crew, the line said in a March 28, 2025 notice.

“Due to severe weather conditions, we will be altering our scheduled course, delaying our arrival to the US. As a result, Norwegian Aqua will now arrive in New York City on April 7, 2025 at 3 a.m. local time, instead of Boston as originally planned,” the note reads.

The alert to guests explained that uncontrollable weather conditions prompted the cruise line to set a more southerly route, aiming to avoid the predicted storm.

“While this adjustment will delay our arrival, it will also provide a smoother sailing experience and offer additional time to enjoy all that our brand new ship has to offer,” it said.

Weather forecasts for the Boston region call for rain with winds up to 20 miles per hour (mph) on April 3, 2025, slowing to 15 mph the next day. Offshore winds will likely be stronger on both days.

The New York area also is predicted to experience rain showers on those days, but with lower wind speeds, in the 8-11 mph range.

The 3,600-guest Norwegian Aqua was built at Fincantieri’s Marghera, Italy, shipyard and delivered to the cruise line on March 13, 2025. Prior to departing on her transatlantic crossing, the ship held a short series of preview cruises in Europe for trade and media.

Post-Cruise Travel Plans Will Change For Some Guests

Some, perhaps most, guests booked on Norwegian Aqua’s transatlantic voyage will likely be forced to alter post-cruise travel plans, since the final destination and arrival day are different from the ship’s original itinerary.

However, the cruise line’s notice did not indicate it would offer any financial compensation for flight change fees or any necessary hotel stays.

Read Also: Rough Seas on a Cruise Ship – How They Handle it

It is possible that the line could announce some type of compensation, but its Cruise Contract Terms and Conditions specifically note that adverse weather conditions fall under “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances,” which do not require the line to do so.

Since there’s still plenty of time before Norwegian Aqua docks in the Big Apple, Norwegian Cruise Line could arrange for ground transportation from New York to Boston for guests with onward travel plans from the Massachusetts capital. The two cities are about 200 miles apart – roughly a 4-hour drive.

Boston (Photo Credit: Vlad G / Shutterstock)

Guests sailing on the transatlantic voyage will have plenty to do onboard the new ship, including enjoying her 20-plus restaurants and bars, the Mandara Spa, multiple pools and hot tubs, and thrill rides such as the new Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide.

Other activities feature sports courts and the Glow Court sport game with its interactive LED floor and the Aqua Game Zone, where cruisers can indulge in virtual reality simulations.

Following her call to New York, Norwegian Aqua will sail to PortMiami, where her naming ceremony will be held on April 13, 2025. American actor Eric Stonestreet is to serve as godfather.

The ship will operate two cruises from PortMiami before deploying to her seasonal homeport, Port Canaveral, on April 26, 2025. Norwegian Aqua will sail 7-night Caribbean cruises from the Space Coast until August 2025, when she returns to New York for a short series of Bermuda voyages.

In October 2025, Norwegian Aqua will return to PortMiami for the 2025-26 winter season.