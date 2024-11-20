Actor Eric Stonestreet to Serve as Norwegian Aqua’s Godfather

Norwegian Cruise Line has chosen award-winning American actor Eric Stonestreet to be godfather to Norwegian Aqua, its new-build set to debut in April 2025 as the first vessel in the brand’s Prima Plus Class.

Stonestreet, famous for his role as Cameron Tucker in the hit TV show “Modern Family,” will christen the 3,600-guest Norwegian Aqua at PortMiami on April 13, 2025. The 156,300-gross ton ship is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Norwegian Aqua was floated out of her construction bay in April 2024 and is undergoing her interior design. Still to come are the ship’s sea trials, when navigation, propulsion, safety, and other systems will be tested before her handover to the cruise line.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!“ said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Eric’s authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua,” added Herrera.

In addition to his role in “Modern Family,” Stonestreet appeared in movies, including “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Identity Thief.” He also is appearing in season two of “The Santa Clauses,” a Disney+ series.

Norwegian Aqua will introduce several new concepts, dining venues, and thrill rides, such as the Aqua Slidecoaster, a combination rollercoaster-waterslide; a new sports complex called Glow Court; and the Aqua Game Zone.

“I am blown away by what’s in store for Norwegian Aqua and I cannot wait to take a ride on the Aqua Slidecoaster, indulge in some red curry at the all-new Sukhothai and most importantly create lifelong memories with my own family while on board this innovative new ship,” said Eric Stonestreet.

Sukhothai is the name of a new-to-the-fleet Thai specialty restaurant offering traditional Thai favorites plus some new creations like Salt and Pepper Prawns, and Thai Grilled Steak Salad. The venue will be designed with bamboo screens, paper lights, and other decor inspired by Thai culture.

Other new dining options to debut on Norwegian Aqua include Planterie — a nod to vegan and vegetarian guests. Located in the Indulge Food Hall, it will dish up plant-based cuisine such as the Mediterranean Goddess Bowl featuring spiced vegetables, tabbouleh, and honey-roasted carrots.

The line’s first Prima Plus-class ship will also be the first to offer three-bedroom duplex suites as part of The Haven by Norwegian, the exclusive and luxurious ship-within-a-ship area that offers a private sundeck, infinity pool, lounge, and bar.

Norwegian Aqua to Sail Maiden Season From Port Canaveral

At the gala christening event, Stonestreet will break a champagne bottle across the ship’s bow in a traditional maritime ceremony that blesses the ship, its crew, and guests, and wishes them safe travels.

While PortMiami is the location of the naming ceremony, it will not initially be her homeport. Following her christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will move up the Florida coast to Port Canaveral, where she will be based until August 2025.

Norwegian Aqua Cruise Ship

From Port Canaveral, the ship will sail 7-day cruises to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.

From August to October 2025, the ship will operate a series of Bermuda cruises from New York. After that, Norwegian Aqua will deploy to PortMiami, offering 5- and 7-day Eastern Caribbean voyages through April 2026.

The cruise line’s second Prima Plus-class ship, Norwegian Luna, is due to enter service in April 2026. The vessel is under construction at the same Fincantieri shipyard as Norwegian Aqua.