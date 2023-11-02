Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Third Prima-Class Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has released a teaser video about the third ship in the innovative Prima class of vessels with a confirmed name of the new vessel – Norwegian Aqua. With outstanding innovations of her own, the new ship is sure to make waves when she debuts in 2025.

Name of Third Prima Class Ship Revealed

Norwegian Cruise Line’s third Prima-class ship will be named Norwegian Aqua, and she is sure to make a splash. Sister ship to the already immensely popular Norwegian Prima (2022) and Norwegian Viva (2023), the third-in-class vessel has further updates and innovations that will truly set her apart.

The ship promises “more of what you love” aboard, “taking our Prima class to a whole new level.” This will include expanded outdoor spaces for stunning, panoramic views and a greater variety of staterooms, undoubtedly with additional solo cabins that Norwegian Cruise Line is adding across the fleet, plus much more.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”

Outstanding Hull Art

Immediately noticeable is Norwegian Aqua‘s vibrant, multi-colored hull art. Unlike her sister ships with their ocean-hued colorations, Norwegian Aqua will have an intense paint scheme with yellow, blue, teal, orange, pink, and purple shades, ensuring the ship is instantly recognizable from every angle.

The hull artist is Allison Hueman, the first-ever female artist to design a ship hull for the cruise line. Her distinctive street-art style blends modern mythology and figurative representations of sea and sky with ancient goddesses in a piece entitled “Where the Sky Meets the Sea” exclusively for Norwegian Aqua.

Norwegian Aqua Render (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

“I’m honored, not only to be the first major female hull artist for Norwegian Cruise Line, but to also know that my artwork will be roaming the seas touching different parts of the world,” said Hueman. “It’s incredibly special for me to partner with a brand that believes in the magical connection between art and exploration.”

Cruise Line’s First-Ever Aqua Slidecoaster

One of the most exciting features of the upcoming ship is sure to be Norwegian Cruise Line’s first-ever “Aqua Slidecoaster” which is seen on the top decks of the vessel. Described as the “world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide” the Aqua Slidecoaster has two distinct dueling tracks to experience, and is a two-person ride propelled by a magnetic lift.

Aqua Slidecoaster (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The Aqua Slidecoaster will span three decks and each track is different as they wrap around the ship’s funnel.

While full details of the Aqua Slidecoaster are not yet revealed, what is obvious is that Norwegian Aqua will not have a multi-story speedway go-kart track like her sister ships, as the slidecoaster is positioned in the same area of the ship with no room for both attractions.

More Onboard Experiences

In addition to the very visible Aqua Slidecoaster, Norwegian Aqua will also feature the Glow Court, an epic sport game experience with an LED sports floor. Sideline spaces and a lounge will give spectators just as much of an immersive experience as players, bringing everyone to the center of the action.

At night, the Glow Court will transform into a nightclub, utilizing the energetic space in a new fashion for even more guests to enjoy.

Glow Court on Norwegian Aqua (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Also onboard the new ship will be one of the favorites of the Prima class – the 10-story spiraling dry slide, The Drop. Unlike Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, however, Norwegian Aqua will only feature one dry slide instead of a dueling pair.

For more relaxation, guests will be able to have an aqua-tastic soak in one of two infinity hot tubs or the ship’s infinity edge pool, each one providing spectacular views. The ever-popular adults-only Vibe Beach Club will also be available on the new ship.

Vibe Beach Club (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Guests will also be able to stroll around the cruise line’s largest-ever Ocean Boulevard, wrapping around the ship and linking outdoor dining spaces and seating areas while featuring outstanding views. The glass-floored Oceanwalk bridge is a highlight of the Boulevard and always a remarkable spot for a pause.

New, Bigger Than Ever Staterooms

In another fleet-first, Norwegian Aqua will also debut the cruise line’s Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites in the exclusive ship-within-a-ship, The Haven. Each of the four two-story spacious suites will include separate living and dining areas, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and even more luxurious appointments.

The Haven Duplex (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Within The Haven, guests will enjoy unparalleled luxury with exclusive 24-hour butler service, an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room, an aft-facing infinity pool, dedicated sundeck, and more.

Itineraries Revealed and Open for Booking

Norwegian Aqua is now available to book, and the ship will first set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2025 on 7-night sailings that will visit Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, two destinations in the Virgin Islands, and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Aqua Render (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Following her short series from Port Canaveral, Norwegian Aqua will offer 5- and 7-night cruises to Bermuda from New York City from August through October 2025, after which the ship will reposition to Miami for 5- and 7-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries at least through April 2026.

Are you ready to splash into the fun aboard Norwegian Aqua? Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details as they are announced in the coming months.