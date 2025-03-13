First Prima-Plus Class Ship Delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line

The Norwegian Cruise Line fleet has entered a new generation with the successful delivery of Norwegian Aqua, the first in the Prima Plus class of ships.

Fincantieri delivered the ship to the cruise line on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at their Marghera shipyard in northern Italy, celebrating the milestone as the new ship prepares to welcome guests later this month.

Shipyard and cruise line executives were on hand for the festive occasion, which involved great thanks for the more than 4,000 contractors who worked tirelessly to bring the new ship to life.

The first vessel of the expanded Prima Plus class, Norwegian Aqua will be significantly different from her sister ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger, measuring 156,300 gross tons and stretching 1,056 feet. She will be able to welcome 3,571 guests and offers a range of new and outstanding features.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Guests will appreciate her relaxing design that promotes connections to the water through more wide open spaces, as well as fostering a sense of interior space with modern, elevated design architecture.

Norwegian Aqua also features the most expansive outdoor promenade in the fleet, offering 360-degree views and a variety of sculptures to add elegance to the space.

Thrill seekers won’t want to miss the first-ever Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide with dueling tracks powered by a magnetic lift. Each track is different and both wrap around the ship’s funnel, spanning the top three decks of the ship.

The ship will also feature the Glow Court sport game experience with an interactive LED floor. This uniquely immersive space is sure to offer high-energy excitement for all ages, while the Aqua Game Zone has a range of video games and virtual reality simulators.

With Norwegian Aqua now officially part of Norwegian Cruise Line, the countdown is on for her maiden voyage, a 7-night westbound transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Boston. From there, the ship will move to Miami briefly, before homeporting at Port Canaveral.

Norwegian Aqua Cruise Ship (Credit: Fincantieri)

From the Space Coast, the new ship will be offering 7-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries that will visit St. Thomas, Tortola, Puerto Plata, and of course, Great Stirrup Cay – Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

In August, the ship will reposition to New York to offer Bermuda cruises, before moving to Miami in early October. In April 2026, Norwegian Aqua will return to the Big Apple.

A Big Week for Norwegian Cruise Line

The delivery of Norwegian Aqua is not the only momentous occasion for Norwegian Cruise Line this week. On Friday, March 14, 2025, her sister ship – the upcoming Norwegian Luna – will be launched for the first time. This is a celebrated milestone in cruise ship construction and further shows the strong relationship between the cruise line and Fincantieri.

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Ships by Age – Newest to Oldest

Norwegian Luna is scheduled for delivery in spring 2026 and will bring her own phenomenal experiences to cruise travelers. She is scheduled to welcome her first guests in early April 2026, homeporting from Miami year-round.

Also coming up for Norwegian Cruise Line, though not quite this week, will be the beginning phases of construction for the newly-announced massive class of as-yet-unnamed vessels. Four ships have been ordered and they will be the largest every constructed for Norwegian Cruise Line, significantly surpassing the Breakaway Plus class.