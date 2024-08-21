Royal Caribbean Unveils New Details for Second Icon-Class Ship

Icon of the Seas is getting a not-so-little sister in 2025 – and she will be filled to the brim with family friendly fun and entertainment.

Star of the Seas, which will be slightly bigger than her older sister at an estimated 250,800-gross tons, will feature some fan favorites from Icon of the Seas – many of which have been improved upon since Icon’s launch in January – as well as some exciting new additions.

Perhaps at the top of the list of new and improved offerings are the Lincoln Park Supper Club, a restaurant inspired by 1930s Chicago that pairs dining with live entertainment, six waterslides at the Category 6 waterpark that will get the adrenaline flowing, and the second of the only two suspended infinity pools at sea in the adults-only Hideaway Pool.

The first Hideaway pool can be found onboard the first Icon-class ship, and provides a unique experience and views as guests float mid-air eight stories above the ocean.

“Star of the Seas is the second bold act of this exciting, new era of vacations first introduced with Icon of the Seas, and it’s putting the world’s best vacation on the map at yet another top travel destination,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

While Star of the Seas expands on the success Icon of the Seas has already experienced throughout her first year in service, she will still feature many of the immediate favorites from the world’s largest cruise ship (for now).

One of the tried-and-true favorites that is being reimagined on the new ship include the Royal Promenade neighborhood, with floor-to-ceiling views, as well as bars, restaurants, the spa, and other entertainment venues.

Central Park, which is named for the famous New York park and first debuted on the Oasis-class ships, will also be making an appearance on the new ship – this time featuring more than 30,500 real plants.

Of course, the exclusive suite neighborhood from Icon will also be available on Star of the Seas. As the name implies, this is where the ship’s most luxurious cabins will be found – and if she sails in the footsteps of Icon of the Seas, there will also be an extra sundeck for only these passengers to enjoy.

Star of the Seas Infographic

Reimagined Neighborhoods Onboard Star of the Seas

Like the world’s current largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas will be able to accommodate 5,610 passengers, who will spend their days soaking in the fun across eight different themed neighborhoods.

Also like her older sister, Star of the Seas will be home to 2,350 crew members to make sure the neighborhoods are running at peak performance.

While some of these names may sound familiar to Royal Caribbean cruisers, the neighborhoods have been reimagined for an enhanced experience – and five are now completely unique to the new ship.

First, Thrill Island debuted the world’s largest waterpark at sea – Category 6 – onboard Icon of the Seas. This neighborhood will be back with even more adrenaline-pumping action, including six record-breaking waterslides, with one thrill ride reaching 154 feet above sea level, as well as fan favorites like the FlowRider surf simulator.

Surfside is a neighborhood designed for young families – who may prefer wholesome quality time spent as a family instead of the more intense thrills.

This portion of the ship will feature Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay to allow kids to splash and swim safely based on their ages, as well as the Surfside Eatery and the Lemon Post Bar, which are perfect for family-friendly snacks.

Icon Class Central Park

Chill island is a more adult venue that will feature seven pools across three decks – each of which offers a unique vibe and experience. Highlights of this neighborhood include live bands and DJs, a swim-up bar called Swim & Tonic, and Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea.

Meanwhile, Aquadome will be a tranquil oasis by day, but a party hotspot by night, featuring wraparound ocean views and jaw-dropping shows at the AquaTheater, with performances by skilled high divers, aerialists, dancers, and even robots.

When guests get hungry or need a break from the action, they can then mosey on over to the AquaDome Market food hall, which will be home to eateries like the Rye & Bean Bar, Hooked, and The Overlook Bar.

Star of the Seas Will Begin Career In Florida

The newest addition to Royal Caribbean’s fleet is currently under construction in Turku, Finland, where she has been in dry dock since the end of 2023.

Star of the Seas is expected to enter service in August of 2025, with her maiden voyage – a 7-night Western Caribbean sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida – scheduled for embarkation on August 31, 2025.

The inaugural voyage will call on Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Perfect Day at Coco Cay, the cruise line’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

While it won’t be ready before the new vessel enters service, Royal Caribbean is also building a second private island destination via a beach club on Cozumel – which is expected to open in 2026 and is something the mega-ship’s guests will be able to enjoy in the future.

Indeed, the cruise ship will continue to homeport in Port Canaveral long-term, and will alterate between weeklong Caribbean vacations, and 3 and 4-night weekend getaways to the Bahamas.

It’s also worth noting that mega-cruise ships offering mini cruises is a fairly new concept – which was only recently pioneered by Utopia of the Seas – another new addition to the fleet.

In the past, shorter sailings were typically reserved for smaller vessels – as less than a week doesn’t really give passengers ample time to explore all the amenities and experiences onboard a larger ship.