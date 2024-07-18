Huge Dome Installed on Royal Caribbean’s Second Icon-Class Ship

Royal Caribbean International’s upcoming Star of the Seas, second in the overwhelming Icon class, has reached a critical step in her construction.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland, the ship received her AquaDome. The brilliant glass structure was lifted into place in a precise engineering operation, bringing the ship one step closer to completion.

“Last night in Turku Finland the AquaDome was lifted and placed onto Star of Seas. Amazing engineering. Star of the Seas arrives next year,” confirmed Michael Bayley, President of Royal Caribbean International.

Star of the Seas Dome Installation (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

The AquaDome weighs approximately 363 tons, measuring 82 feet high and 164 feet long. The geodesic glass structure is comprised of 673 glass panels and covers the forward part of the ship.

This encloses a gigantic space that is home to the vessel’s signature aquatheater shows as well as luxurious open space with unparalleled 220-degree views, dining and bar options, comfy seating, whirlpools, and more.

Lifting the AquaDome into place requires a specially engineered crane and very patient conditions to be sure the structure is fitted properly on the ship’s hull before it is welded securely. Once in place, the bold feature makes the ship’s profile instantly recognizable, ensuring Star of the Seas will stand out no matter where she sails.

With the characteristic dome now in place, the interior outfitting of the AquaDome neighborhood will begin in earnest. This includes installing lighting, the central waterfall, eating, restaurants, bars, lounges, sculptures, decorative details, and much more to bring the space to life. The transformative space is designed as a gathering place for relaxation during the day, and a lively hotspot at night.

Star of the Seas has been physically under construction since steel was first cut for her hull on February 5, 2023. In December 2023, the first block was lowered into place to start bringing the ship’s hull together.

The ship was originally scheduled to debut in mid-August 2025, but early delays indicated that Star of the Seas would not be ready to meet that production timeline. In early 2024, it was announced that her inaugural voyage was cancelled and the ship delayed until August 31, 2025.

It should be noted that the construction of the third, as-yet-unnamed Icon class ship has already begun with a steel cutting in January 2024. All three Icon-class ships have been or are being built by Meyer Turku. All three ships are powered by liquefied natural gas, and are the largest cruise ships in the world.

Sailing on Star of the Seas

When she launches in just over a year, Star of the Seas will be homeported year-round from Port Canaveral, Florida. The immense ship will offer 7-night itineraries including both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean routes.

Depending on the sailing date and itinerary, the new ship will visit such top ports as St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, San Juan, Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Read Also: Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay – Full Guide

Each cruise – both Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries – will also visit Royal Caribbean International’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Days at sea will also be part of each sailing, giving guests onboard plenty of time to enjoy all the activities and amenities the 250,800-gross-ton ship has to offer. Itineraries are already on sale for eager travelers to book.

Star of the Seas will be able to welcome 5,610 guests at double occupancy and up to 7,600 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. The ship will also be home to approximately 2,350 international crew members, including one very special four-legged teammate – a “Chief Dog Officer” named Sailor.