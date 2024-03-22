Royal Caribbean Announces New Beach Club in Cozumel

One of the world’s biggest cruise lines is adding a new attraction to its repertoire. On March 22, 2024, Royal Caribbean announced that it will open a new Royal Beach Club on the pristine shores of Cozumel, Mexico, in 2026.

Royal Caribbean Unveils Plans For New Beach Club In Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico is already a popular cruise destination, known for its sandy beaches, coral reefs, scuba, snorkeling, and shopping. Starting in 2026, Royal Caribbean passengers will get a new way to experience the island paradise.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the 28-ship cruise line announced plans to open a new Royal Beach Club in Cozumel in 2026. This is the third private beach club Royal Caribbean has unveiled, with the first scheduled to open in Nassau in 2025.

The beach club, which will be used exclusively by Royal Caribbean guests, will be located on the western coast of the island, in Quintana Roo, which is home to the city of Cancún. Dubbed Royal Beach Club Cozumel, the luxury destination will include a variety of amenities and activities, such as swim-up bars, private cabanas, snorkeling, kayaking, a street market, and hands-on experiences like tequila tastings and cooking classes.

“Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico

Meanwhile, local authorities in Mexico celebrated the announcement, noting how the new private destination will benefit the local economy.

“My administration will always be committed to partnering and working very closely with the private sector to build modern and sustainable infrastructure and create local jobs for our people. These kinds of projects reaffirm our commitment to continue to be the top port of call in Latin America,” said Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo.

More details about Royal Beach Club Cozumel are expected to be announced in the coming months.

What To Expect At Royal Beach Club Cozumel

Cozumel is already a popular cruise destination for Royal Caribbean Group. At the time of publication, a search of the cruise line’s website brings up 76 cruises to Cozumel on ships like Star of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, and even the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.

In addition to giving Royal Caribbean guests a new way to experience the island, the new private beach club will also strengthen the relationship between the cruise line and local tourism authorities.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico

“We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

While few details have been announced about what to expect at Royal Beach Club Cozumel, it seems like it will be similar to the cruise line’s Paradise Island Beach Club in Nassau, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

The 17-acre destination in Nassau will also feature a variety of beachfront hangouts and swimming pools with activities catered to adults and families, but will lean more into Bahamian culture, while the Cozumel location will embrace all that Mexico has to offer. Additionally, Royal Beach Club Cozumel will also feature its own restaurant, bar, and lounge with views and flavors inspired by the local culture and cuisine.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Read Also: Things to Know About Perfect Day at CocoCay Bahamas

That said, cruisers will not be limited to Royal Caribbean’s beach club once it opens in 2026. As a bustling cruise port in its own right, guests will still have the opportunity to explore all that Cozumel has to offer and can spend as much or as little time as they wish in the private beach club.

Royal Caribbean ships will continue to dock in the International Cruise Terminal, as they typically do now, from where guests can walk to the beach club or explore elsewhere on the island.