Royal Caribbean Announces New “Perfect Day Mexico” Destination

It’s hard not to have a perfect day when enjoying Mexico’s Caribbean beaches but Royal Caribbean is practically going to guarantee one when it brings its successful Perfect Day concept to Mahahual.

The cruise line announced plans on October 9, 2024, to introduce what will be a fourth exclusive beach experience for its guests, “Perfect Day Mexico,” in 2027.

The new destination promises to deliver “locally inspired twists across the design, flavors, and spirit,” building on Royal Caribbean’s “Perfect Day at CocoCay” in the Bahamas.

“Perfect Day at CocoCay has been a gamechanger for both our guests and our business,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, of the award-winning private destination that debuted in 2019.

He continued, “With travelers prioritizing unique experiences and destinations driving their booking decisions, we’re excited to expand our Perfect Day Collection by creating Perfect Day Mexico to super serve guests who want to explore the Western Caribbean.”

Perfect Day Mexico will feature a variety of attractions designed to appeal to families, couples, and adventure seekers alike. Among the planned highlights are a waterpark with new rides, expansive pools and beaches, and diverse dining options ranging from casual spots to refined eateries.

The location represents a significant investment in the Mexican State of Quintana Roo, and Mara Lezama, the state’s governor, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people,” she said.

The private destination will focus on a sustainable tourism experience, with Royal Caribbean Group’s SEA the Future initiative working to bring lasting benefits to the local economy while preserving the region.

Said Lezama, “My administration is looking forward to working closely with the company to ensure a sustainable destination that brings shared prosperity to the region.”

Details about Perfect Day Mexico and its attractions are expected in the coming months.

Expanding Private Destinations

In addition to Perfect Day at CocoCay and its recently debuted adults-only Hideaway Beach at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean is currently developing its Royal Beach Club collection.

The first location on Paradise Island, Nassau, is set to open in 2025 as a 17-acre beach destination featuring local architecture and stunning views. Guests will enjoy a range of amenities, including three pools with swim-up bars, private cabanas, and dining options showcasing Bahamian flavors.

Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

When it opens, it will host an average 2,000 guests daily, who will access the club via a ferry from the Nassau Cruise Port. The return trip will pass through Nassau to allow guests to explore the city.

In addition, Royal Caribbean is also developing a location on Cozumel, Mexico, also located in Quintana Roo. The Royal Beach Club Cozumel will open in 2026 and will feature swim-up bars, multiple pools, private cabanas, and activities like snorkeling and kayaking.

Said Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, “In collaboration with Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo, we are unlocking new and unparalleled ways to make memories in a destination known and loved for its natural beauty, warm culture, and prime location.”

Guests will also be able to visit a street market inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine and get a taste of Mexico’s culinary heritage through tequila tastings and cooking classes.