Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Major Upgrades for Two Ships

If a photo is worth a thousand words, Norwegian Cruise Line’s recent reveal of the upcoming makeovers for Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway speaks volumes.

The cruise line just shared impressive images showcasing significant enhancements to come to two of its most popular ships.

Scheduled for early 2025, the renovations include an array of firsts and exclusives, including the first-ever immersive cinema at sea, a brand-new outdoor venue, and expanded suites in The Haven.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, our guests and what they value most is critical in order for us to develop experiences,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our goal is to provide them their very own best vacation.”

“From creating new concepts that offer more outdoor gathering spaces for making memories with friends and family, to expanding dining options that consistently bring joy to our guests across our fleet, we’re providing more to do and more to enjoy for all types of travelers,” he continued.

Renovations will take the 168,028-gross-ton Norwegian Bliss to dry dock from January 17 to February 2, 2025, while the 146,600-gross-ton Norwegian Breakaway will undergo refurbishment from February 19 to March 14.

Although the location of the dry docks has not been revealed, both ships will be near Southampton, England, for their respective voyages.

Following the makeovers, Norwegian Bliss will embark on a 13-day itinerary from Southampton to Miami, carrying up to 4,000 passengers for a brief a season exploring the Western Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera.

Once the 3,903-guest Norwegian Breakaway completes dry dock, the vessel will depart from Southampton to the Mediterranean on a 14-night sailing to Barcelona to enjoy a season in the Mediterranean.

What’s to Come for Both NCL Ships?

Much of the revamp to NCL’s flagship vessels are in line with upgrades and changes made during sister ship dry docks in 2024. Norwegian Joy, for example, kicked off 2024 with a new look in February, while Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Prima just wrapped up their own two-week dry docks earlier this month in December.

Norwegian Bliss will follow in their footsteps and expand its luxury accommodation offerings within The Haven. Here, its Premiere Owner’s Suites will include three-bedroom, suites with expansive balconies and separate living and dining rooms.

Silver Screen Bistro (Rendering Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The vessel is also taking space from its Deck 15 Observation Lounge to add 24 balcony staterooms and two club balcony staterooms, increasing its stateroom and passenger capacity.

Additionally, Norwegian Bliss, along with Norwegian Breakaway, are swapping out dining spaces for newer offerings. Bliss, for instance, is replacing Los Lobos, Coco’s, and Ocean Blue dining options with Cagney’s Steakhouse, an expanded Teppanyaki, and the high-end seafood restaurant, Palomar, which debuted on Norwegian Prima in 2022.

Meanwhile, Breakaway is replacing Moderno Churrascaria and Ocean Blue to expand its Cagney Steakhouse and add Palomar, respectively.

Both vessels will also introduce a brand-new top deck area called Horizon Park. This recreation area will feature a number of lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga alongside a stage for live music and entertainment, plenty of lounge space, and panoramic views.

Norwegian Bliss Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: achinthamb)

Unique to Breakaway, however, will be the introduction of the Silver Screen Bistro, a first-of-its-kind cinema and dining experience where guests can enjoy movies in the comfort of oversized recliners, served with dishes from the globally inspired Food Republic menu.

Designed by NCL’s Brand Innovation Team and Studio DADO, the cinema will replace the Speigel Tent.

The ship will also debut The Stadium, currently a highlight of the cruise line’s Prima Class vessels. This space will provide guests with tabletop games like shuffleboard, foosball, and Ping Pong.

Moreover, passengers will see an expansion in both the adults-only Vibe Beach Club and The Haven Sundeck, meaning more seating and cabana offerings.