Norwegian Encore to Undergo Major Renovations During Two-Week Dry Dock

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore will receive extensive updates, including new adult-only areas and expanded dining options.

The cruise line announced today, August 1, significant upgrades for the 116,116-gross-ton Norwegian Encore. The ship, originally delivered in 2019, will undergo a two-week dry dock from November 18 to December 2, 2024, where various enhancements will be made.

Savvy travelers had already noticed the ship did not have any itineraries planned during that period, and that more cabin options were available on 2025 bookings.

Spice H2O Norwegian Encore (Rendering Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Now confirming the upcoming renovations, the cruise line revealed extensive updates will include new adult-only areas, expanded dining options, redesigned suites, and additional balcony staterooms.

“Our guests’ wants and needs are at the forefront of every decision that we make, and enhancing Norwegian Encore with more of the experiences they value showcases our commitment to just that,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

He continued, “From more space for adults to relax to more opportunities to enjoy their favorite dining options and beyond, we are dedicated to providing our guests with an elevated onboard experience as part of their dream vacation.”

Currently sailing roundtrip voyages from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska through October 13, 2024, a key update to Norwegian Encore will be the introduction of the Spice H2O adults-only outdoor area found on other Norwegian ships, including Breakaway, Epic, and Escape.

Designed by Studio Dado, the new lounge will feature hot tubs, large day beds, cooling pools, and a large bar. The complimentary area replaces the current laser tag arena and will be a relaxing escape for guests aged 18 and over.

In addition to the new lounge, the enhancements will include the expansion of two popular dining venues. Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki will increase their capacity by taking over the spaces currently occupied by Los Lobos and Coco’s, which will be removed from the lineup.

Meanwhile, the ship’s Ocean Blue seafood dining area will be converted to Palomar, currently a feature of Norwegian Viva and Norwegian Prima and offering Mediterranean seafood cuisine.

Changes Expanding Norwegian Encore Offerings

Norwegian Encore’s dry dock will also see significant changes to The Haven by Norwegian, the ship’s exclusive, keycard-access-only complex. Here, the Premier Owner’s Suites with a Large Balcony accommodation will be expanded from two bedrooms to three, as was the case in sister ship Norwegian Joy’s February 2024 dry dock.

The suites will receive a fully renovated living room and master bedroom, along with new balcony furniture. The suites with three and a half bathrooms will also add a new separate dining room.

Haven Suite Lounge Norwegian Encore (Rendering Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Also similar to Norwegian Joy’s transformation, further additions on Norwegian Encore include 24 new balcony staterooms and two club balcony rooms on Deck 15 to grow the vessel’s from 2,043 staterooms to 2,067.

The additional space will result from repurposing space in the ship’s Observation Lounge and allow the ship to increase its capacity from 4,004 passengers at double occupancy to 4,052.

Norwegian Encore’s family-friendly amenities will remain, including a 1,100-foot-long Speedway racetrack, the Aqua Park with multi-story waterslides, and the Galaxy Pavilion virtual reality complex.

Norwegian Encore will begin dry dock following its repositioning cruises along the North American coast and across the Atlantic. Upon competition, the ship will embark on another transatlantic repositioning voyage from Southampton to Miami, Florida.

From there, the ship will offer 7-day roundtrip Caribbean sailings through March 2025, with stops at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

In summer 2025, Norwegian Encore will shift to 7-day roundtrip cruises to Alaska from Seattle.