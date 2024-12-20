Norwegian Bliss Upgrades Will Impact Repositioning Cruise

Cruisers of Norwegian Cruise Line were no doubt thrilled to learn about upcoming enhancements slated for two ships, but guests booked on one of those vessels found out that work would not be completed in time for their voyage.

Norwegian Cruise Line on December 19, 2024 alerted guests booked on the February 2, 2025 departure of Norwegian Bliss that not all upgrades will be in place when they embark the ship for their 13-night transatlantic journey from Southampton to Miami.

The cruise line just days earlier, had announced that Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway would undergo dry dock renovations in early 2025. For Norwegian Bliss, the dry dock takes place from January 17 to February 2, 2025.

However, the notice to guests pointed out that not all of the enhancements will be finished in time for the sailing and that work will continue during the transatlantic crossing as the ship repositions to North America.

The most ambitious of the upgrades include the installation of Horizon Park, a large recreational area that will feature lawn games and a stage for live music and entertainment, and the expansions of two specialty restaurants, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki. Moreover, several venues will be discontinued.

“To complete these enhancements, Coco’s Chocolatier will be closed beginning February 2, 2025, as it will be replaced by the expansion of Teppanyaki,” said a notice to guests from Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Additionally, the Laser Tag arena will no longer be available as of February 2, 2025, as it will be replaced by the new outdoor recreational space, Horizon Park. However, this new venue will not be ready during your sailing as we will be finalizing these updates,” said the notice.

The notice also explained that workers will make repairs to the Bliss Speedway, the line’s popular racetrack experience, causing the closure of the activity from February 2 to February 5, 2025.

The cruise line reminded guests that the ship will still provide many entertainment options during the cruise, which, as a transatlantic crossing, features several at-sea days.

After departing Southampton, the ship calls at Le Havre, France; Vigo, Spain; Lisbon; and Ponta Delgada, Azores. The last port call is on February 8 and the ship docks at PortMiami on February 15, providing six consecutive days at sea.

Expansion of The Haven Included in Dry Dock Refit

Besides the dining venue changes and the speedway repairs, several other major enhancements will be completed. While the ship is in dry dock, her luxury accommodations within The Haven, the exclusive retreat area, will be expanded and more staterooms added.

Premiere Owner’s Suites in The Haven will be expanded to include three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a separate dining room. All living areas will be refreshed, including master bedrooms and balconies.

The ship’s Observation Lounge, located on Deck 15, will be turned into 24 balcony cabins and two club balcony cabins.

Photo Credit: casa.da.photo / Shutterstock

The 4,000-guest Norwegian Bliss is a Breakaway-Plus class ship that entered service in 2018.

After arriving in Miami, Norwegian Bliss will sail a 7-night Caribbean and a 15-night Mexico, Panama Canal & Colombia voyage before repositioning to Los Angeles. Starting March 9, 2025, the ship will sail a series of 5- and 7-night Mexican Riviera cruises.

In April 2025, Norwegian Bliss will deploy to Seattle in advance of her Alaska cruise season.

Meanwhile, the 3,900-guest Norwegian Breakaway will receive some of the same upgrades as Norwegian Bliss, including, for instance, Horizon Park.

Other enhancements are the addition of The Stadium, an outdoor recreation area that debuted on Prima-class ships, and more cabanas and seating in The Haven Sundeck area.

The enhancements will be added to Norwegian Breakaway between February 19 and March 14, 2025.