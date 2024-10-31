Norwegian Cruise Ship Upgrades Hit Snags with Delays and Closures

As any homeowner knows, renovations often take longer than expected. And that seems to be the case for cruise ships too, or at least for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore.

The 169,116-gross-ton ship is getting some significant changes when it goes into dry dock from November 18 to December 2, 2024, as previously reported in August. However, new details have revealed closures that will affect passengers during the vessel’s return to sea on December 3, 2024.

Currently repositioning from a season in Alaska on a 21-night voyage between Seattle, Washington, and Miami, Florida, Norwegian Encore is finally getting an adult-only outdoor area, Spice H2O, which is a popular feature of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway, Epic, and Escape vessels.

“These new enhancements will beautifully complement the ship’s existing family-friendly offerings, such as the 1,110-foot-long Norwegian Encore Speedway, the Aqua Park with two multi-story waterslides, and the Galaxy Pavilion, NCL’s immersive virtual reality complex,” the cruise line stated.

Unfortunately, the new addition will not be ready to debut during its post-dry-dock, 12-night transatlantic journey from Southampton, England, back to Miami, leaving passengers void of an adult-only spot.

Spice H2O also seems to require more space than originally planned and the cruise line announced it is permanently closing the ship’s Laser Tag arena to give it the space it deserves.

“Rest assured, there will still be a wide variety of activities including virtual games at the Galaxy Pavilion, thrilling rides on the Speedway, the Aqua Park, and exceptional dining at venues such as Ocean Blue, Onda by Scarpetta, Cagney’s Steakhouse, Los Lobos, Le Bistro, and more,” Norwegian Cruise Line continued.

Speaking of dining, the dry dock includes the expansion of Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki. It was originally reported that the two restaurants were relocating to spaces occupied by Los Cabos and Coco’s, and that the former dining areas would no longer be a part of the dining lineup.

Looks like Los Cabos will remain, but the two-week dry dock won’t be enough time to complete the work on Teppanyaki’s expansion. The restaurant will remain closed for the first four days of its transatlantic cruise, reopening on December 8, 2024.

The original dry dock plans also highlighted the ship’s Ocean Blue seafood dining area would be transformed into the Mediterranean-inspired seafood dining Palomar, found on Norwegian Viva and Norwegian Prima.

With this latest announcement, it appears Ocean Blue will remain as is.

Spice H2O Norwegian Encore (Rendering Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Additional updates originally released look to be on target, including new looks for the exclusive Haven suites, and the addition of 24 new balcony staterooms, utilizing space from Norwegian Encore’s Observation Lounge.

The new staterooms increase the vessel’s passenger capacity from 4,004 to 4,052 at double occupancy.

Norwegian Encore Crossing Atlantic Twice Before Caribbean Season

Once Norwegian Encore finishes her current journey on November 3, 2024, she will set off on a last pre-dry-dock voyage to Portugal, Spain, Belgium, and France, arriving in Southampton on November 17.

After passengers disembark, the ship will begin its dry dock in an unspecified area before welcoming passengers back onboard on December 3, 2024. On December 15, 2024, the vessel will begin a winter season in the Caribbean through March 30, 2025.

It is anticipated that Spice H2O will be open in time for these sailings, which offer 7-night roundtrip itineraries from PortMiami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Puerto Plata/Amber Cover, Dominican Republic.