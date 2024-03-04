Norwegian Cruise Ship Features New Luxury After Dry Dock

Norwegian Joy has emerged from her three-week dry dock with amazing luxury upgrades, including a new Thermal Suite, redesigned suites, new balcony staterooms, and an expanded Vibe Beach Club.

The newly rejuvenated ship has returned to her homeport in Miami, Florida, and is now offering Caribbean sailings through the end of March. At that time, she will move to New York to offer outstanding cruises to Bermuda for the summer.

Norwegian Joy finished her lengthy dry dock update on February 11, 2024, and returned to service with an 11-night transatlantic cruise to return to Miami. This gave guests onboard the first opportunity to enjoy the ship’s new updates and extensive luxury.

The most outstanding of the numerous updates is the addition of the new centralized Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon on Deck 16. Featuring brand new four senses loungers, a sauna, an ice room, and an aromatic steam room, along with other luxurious amenities, the Thermal Suite is the largest such facility among Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway-Plus vessels.

Guests familiar with Norwegian Joy will notice that the new Thermal Suite has replaced the ship’s virtual reality complex, Galaxy Pavilion.

Additional luxury is to be found in the newly expanded Premier Owner’s Suites in The Haven, Norwegian Joy’s exclusive ship-in-a-ship area. The suites have been expanded to three bedrooms, with three-and-a-half bathrooms, renovations throughout, and a separate dining room overlooking the forward-facing Horizon Lounge, exclusive to The Haven.

Travelers who want to enjoy the ship’s new luxury but aren’t quite ready for the Premier Owner’s Suites can try out the 24 new balcony staterooms taking the place of part of the ship’s Observation Lounge on the port side of Deck 15.

Norwegian Joy Suite

The Vibe Beach Club on Decks 19 and 20 has also been expanded to provide more space for guests to enjoy without feeling crowded.

“Our guests have asked for these enhancements to Norwegian Joy, and we delivered,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We strive to evolve the onboard experience based on our guests’ wants and needs, and this is another example of how we put them first in our decision-making.”

Haven Premier Owners Suite

What guests want onboard is more ways to relax, with abundant space to enjoy the ship’s amenities. To that end, Norwegian Cruise Line has gone above and beyond to bring the very best of luxury to Norwegian Joy.

“From an expanded spa to additional spacious accommodations, with these new updates, we have given our guests more space to relax, unplug and enjoy their time on board with their loved ones,” said Herrera.

Other Features Refreshed

In addition to the new luxury enhancements, all public areas onboard the 167,725-gross-ton Norwegian Joy have also been refreshed, including her 21 bars and lounges, 16 dining venues, and the quarter-mile oceanfront promenade.

For greater thrills, travelers of all ages will love the Norwegian Joy Speedway, the ship’s Aqua Park, miniature golf, and much more, including fun entertainment such as the ever-popular, interactive game show, Deal or No Deal.

Norwegian Joy Open Deck

Technical updates, general maintenance, and basic repairs are also part of these types of dry dock renovations, all of which have been done to make Norwegian Joy updated and amazing for every guest she welcomes.

The ship can host as many as 3,776 guests on each sailing (based on double occupancy), with more than 1,800 international crew members to ensure every traveler has a joyful cruise vacation.

Norwegian Joy will remain sailing from Miami through the end of March, before moving to New York for the summer and fall seasons, offering primarily Bermuda itineraries as well as select Canada and New England departures for amazing autumn voyages.

The ship will return to Florida in the fall, alternating sailings from Miami and Los Angeles before the 2025 Alaska season, after which she will sail from Port Canaveral.