Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 35 Sailings, 4 Ships Impacted

Guests booked on four of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most popular ships will not be able to take their cruises as planned in 2025 and 2026, as the cruise line has just announced the cancellation of 35 different sailings.

The impacted cruises are for departure dates ranging from November 29, 2025 through April 11, 2026, with voyages on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Encore, and Norwegian Joy all affected.

While the first now-cancelled sailings are just under a year away, travelers may understandably be frustrated at having their cruise vacations – which may have already been booked for a year or more – removed.

A total of 35 cruises are cancelled for “fleet redeployments” though the nature of those redeployments has not been specified.

Norwegian Bliss Cancellations

For Norwegian Bliss, 9 total cruises are cancelled – the ship’s November 30, December 5, December 20, and December 27, 2025 departures, as well as her January 3, January 10, February 1, February 16, and March 3, 2026 departures.

This includes the ship’s last roundtrip departure from Los Angeles (November 30), as well as her highly anticipated 15-night repositioning cruise to Miami (December 5 and February 1). All other sailings she’d planned from Miami in early 2025 and her return trips to Los Angeles (January 10 and February 16) are also cancelled.

This appears to indicate that Norwegian Bliss will be remaining in Los Angeles before returning to Seattle to begin the Alaska sailing season in April 2026.

Norwegian Breakaway Cancellations

Norwegian Breakaway / Photo Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Breakaway now has 10 different cruises cancelled between January 6 and February 6, 2026. This is the ship’s entire short stay at Port Canaveral, when she was to have been offering 3- and 4-night Bahamas itineraries with visits to Great Stirrup Cay.

Before and after the now-cancelled cruises, the ship is sailing from New York for Caribbean, Barbados, Antigua, and Bahamas getaways, which she will presumably now continue throughout that time period instead of moving to Florida for just over a month.

It should be noted that Norwegian Breakaway did not have repositioning sailings scheduled between New York and Florida. Instead, the ship would have moved between the two homeports without guests onboard.

Norwegian Encore Cancellations

Norwegian Encore has just 7 sailings included in this round of cancellations. Now, the ship will not be sailing her planned voyages between November 29, 2025 and January 16, 2026.

As with Norwegian Bliss, this represents a short season that Norwegian Encore was to have offered from a different homeport. In this case, the ship is homeported from Miami and was to have moved to Los Angeles briefly.

Now, the repositioning sailings – Miami to Los Angeles departing on November 29, 2025 and Los Angeles to Miami departing on January 16, 2026 – are both cancelled. Likewise, all the California departures, which were to have been Mexican Riviera itineraries, are also cancelled.

Norwegian Joy Cancellations

Norwegian Joy in New York (Photo Credit: Just dance)

Finally, a total of 9 cruises aboard Norwegian Joy are now cancelled, including select departures from November 2025 through April 2026.

During this time frame, the ship is homeported from Port Canaveral but not all cruises are impacted. The following departure dates are now cancelled: November 29; December 13, 20, and 27; January 17; February 21 and 26; March 3; and April 11.

The first five of these cancelled cruises were all 7-night Caribbean sailings, while the February 21 and 26 departures were to have been 5-night Bahamas cruises. The March 3 cruise was a unique 4-night itinerary to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau.

The April 11 departure is the most surprising cancellation, as it was to have been Norwegian Joy’s unique 23-night repositioning voyage between Port Canaveral and Seattle, with visits to destinations in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, and more along the way.

As the ship is still scheduled for her Alaskan season to begin on May 13, 2026, a new repositioning cruise may soon be announced.

Compensation Offered

All guests on any of the 35 now-cancelled cruises will be receiving a full refund of their cruise fare and all associated taxes, fees, and pre-paid expenses. These refunds will be automatically returned to the original form of payment, though processing times may vary.

Furthermore, travelers are being offered a 10% discount with a future cruise credit (FCC), the details of which will be sent to individual guests on Monday, December 9.

Terms and conditions of the future cruise credit may vary based on the original ship booked or date of the voyage, but this does give travelers an opportunity to select a different Norwegian Cruise Line sailing to replace the vacation they can now no longer take.

This latest round of cancellations follows a similar burst of cancellations impacting Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Dawn. A total of 38 voyages were cancelled for those three ships less than a month ago, with the same refund and FCC compensation offers.