Norwegian Cancels Full Season of Calls to Alaskan Port

In a further development from a report by Cruise Hive yesterday, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the cancellation of all port calls to Valdez, Alaska, this season.

The City of Valdez has now confirmed that an initial cancellation for the call on June 15, extends to all remaining port calls by Norwegian Spirit for the 2023 season.

The cancelled calls include multiple dates throughout June, July, and August 2023. Other cruise lines still have some calls scheduled to the port, but these are far fewer than the number of calls scheduled for Norwegian Spirit.

Change in Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line has removed Valdez in Alaska from all of its remaining Alaska cruises this summer for reasons unknown. This follows earlier reports of the port call scheduled for today, June 15, being cancelled.

The city government announced yesterday, June 14, it had been informed by the cruise line of the cancelled calls.

The announcement reads: “The City of Valdez profoundly regrets to announce the cancellation of all Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) port calls to Valdez, Alaska, for the remainder of the 2023 season.”

“The City understands and shares the disappointment that may arise from this cancellation. We sincerely apologize to the passengers and all those who eagerly anticipated the arrival of the NCL ship in our picturesque port. The City of Valdez remains committed to supporting the tourism industry and fostering the growth of our local economy.”

Norwegian Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Jennifer Jessica Peck / Shutterstock)

The Norwegian Spirit port calls were initially scheduled on the following dates: June 15, June 27, June 29, July 11, July 13, July 25, July 27, August 8, August 10, August 22, and August 24.

The announcement means the cancellation of eleven calls to Valdez and a significant economic impact on many city tour guides and shop owners.

At 75,390 gross tons and a guest capacity of 2,018, the Norwegian Spirit is sailing a series of seven and 14-day cruises to Alaska from Vancouver and Seward.

Valdez, Alaska (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock)

While the City of Valdez might be committed to supporting its tourism industry and local economy, local businesses and services will feel the absence of port calls by a ship this size.

“We will work closely with Norwegian Cruise Line to explore alternative opportunities and future collaborations. The Port of Valdez remains an enchanting destination, and we are actively engaged in efforts to develop exciting new itineraries that will continue to showcase the natural beauty and unique experiences our city has to offer,” the city said.

The city and Norwegian Cruise Line have offered no explanations for cancelling the port calls.

Ongoing Voyages to Valdez

Despite the Norwegian Spirit‘s absence, other cruise lines continue their calls to Valdez. Ships such as Viking Cruises’ Viking Orion, Silversea’s Silver Whisper, Holland America Line’s MS Noordam, and Windstar Cruises‘ Star Breeze have scheduled stops in the town this summer.

These visits, however, are comparatively fewer in number than the calls Norwegian Spirit had initially planned for the season.