Norwegian Encore Sailing With New Spaces Following Recent Dry Dock

Guests sailing aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore are experiencing some new and refreshed spaces thanks to the ship’s recently completed two-week dry dock.

The ship is the fourth in the line’s Breakaway Plus class, following Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape, and Norwegian Joy. The 4,000-guest mega-ship launched in 2019.

Among the planned enhancements the cruise line announced in August 2024, guests are now enjoying Spice H2O, the free adults-only outdoor area located on the ship’s main pool deck. The space, which debuted with the Breakaway Plus class of ships, has multiple hot tubs, spacious day beds, pools, and a dedicated bar area.

Limited to guests 18 and older, Spice H20 is a complimentary alternative to the line’s Vibe Beach Club, which also is an adult-only area but charges an entry fee.

Norwegian Encore’s dry dock included major renovations to The Haven, the line’s ship-with-in-a-ship private area featuring luxury accommodations, lounge areas, concierge services, and restaurants.

The ship’s Premier Owner’s Suites were expanded to three bedrooms, up from two, and the living room and master bedroom were renovated. The suites also received new balcony furnishings, and a dining room.

Improvements to Norwegian Encore featured several dining venue changes, too. Two specialty restaurants, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, were expanded and the Ocean Blue restaurant was replaced by Palomar, which features Mediterranean cuisine.

The dry dock also repurposed some of the ship’s Observation Lounge into 24 additional balcony cabins and two club balcony cabins.

It was not all smooth sailing, however, as the clock ran out on the scheduled dry dock before some of the upgrades were completed.

The 169,116-gross-ton ship was in dry dock from November 18 to December 2, 2024, and returned to service on December 3, 2024. Her 12-night transatlantic crossing from Southampton to PortMiami began without all work completed.

Norwegian Encore’s Premier Owner’s Suites (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

For instance, the expansion of Teppanyaki was not finished by embarkation day and work continued on the eatery, which was closed to guests until December 8, 2024.

Also, Spice H20 required more space than originally estimated, and as a result the ship permanently closed the Laser Tag area, using that space for the adult-only retreat.

Norwegian Encore Will Deploy to Alaska in Spring 2025

Through March 2025, Norwegian Encore is sailing 7-night Caribbean voyages that call at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, USVI; Tortola, BVI; and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

On March 30, 2025, the ship will sail a 21-night Panama Canal: Mexico, Colombia, and Costa Rica voyage as Norwegian Encore repositions to the US West Coast. The ship is due to arrive in Seattle on April 20, 2025, where she will be based for seasonal Alaska cruises.

The 7-night voyages will call at pristine Alaskan ports such as Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, plus Victoria, British Columbia, with scenic cruising through Glacier Bay. Norwegian Encore will return to PortMiami at the conclusion of her Alaska deployment in fall 2025.

Norwegian Encore Docked in Miami (Photo Credit: Just dance)

Norwegian Cruise Line also recently upgraded Norwegian Bliss, which was dry docked from January 17 to February 2, 2025. Among the improvements the ship received was a new cinema concept, Silver Screen Bistro, and an outdoor recreation area called Horizon Park.

Like Norwegian Encore, the 4,000-guest ship also received expanded venues for Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, and enhancements to The Haven.

Meanwhile, the 3,900-guest Norwegian Breakaway entered dry dock on February 19, 2025 and will return to service on March 14, 2025. The ship will receive an outdoor activity area called The Stadium as well as Horizon Park.

Like the other ships, Cagney’s Steakhouse will be expanded on Norwegian Breakaway, and Ocean Blue will transform into Palomar. The Vibe Beach Club and The Haven Sundeck also will be expanded.