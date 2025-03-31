New Duck Spotted on Carnival Cruise Line Flagship

Just a few months after welcoming the life-size “Ducky the Duck” quack-tastic crew member aboard, Carnival Cruise Line has given a new role to the feathery friend cruise guests already love.

Kyndall “Fire” Magyar, Cruise Director aboard Carnival Jubilee, shared a fun photo of the new Ducky and announced his new jobs onboard.

“There’s a new sheriff in town,” she said. “He is quacking down on debbie downers and making sure there is family fun for everyone!”

Ducky is sporting a new sheriff’s outfit, complete with a hat, vest, and his six-pointed badge. This wild west role is especially appropriate for Carnival Jubilee and the ship’s strong connections to Texas and the unique old west culture of the Lone Star State.

While not an official mascot of Carnival Cruise Line, Ducky does make numerous appearances across the fleet at special events, games, deck parties, and photo ops.

“Make sure to grab a picture with our ri-duck-ulously good looking friend onboard,” Magyar added. “As you can see, he knows where to find the Fun as he joined the Fun Squad on Lido for the Head To Head challenge on the Jubilee. To all my duck hunters, have you gotten your picture yet!?!”

Could this be just the first of several new outfits, costumes, and holiday attire Ducky might wear in the months ahead? While he wasn’t spotted dressed up for either Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day, there are more opportunities coming soon.

Will Ducky have special spring duds to celebrate Easter? What about patriotic attire for July 4th? Or what costume would a duck wear for Halloween later this year? Will Ducky be dressed up as Santa on the ever-popular holiday sailings?

Finding Ducky Onboard Carnival Ships

Ducky was first introduced onboard Carnival Jubilee in November 2024. At that time, he was wearing his official crew member white uniform.

While not an official mascot for the cruise line, Ducky has gotten enthusiastic responses from cruise travelers who love to stop for a selfie, a high-five, or a quick hug.

A fun nod to the wildly popular cruising ducks phenomenon, Ducky’s role aboard Carnival cruise ships is to bring joy to everyone aboard, and he’s excelling at his job.

Ducky has been spotted not only on Carnival Jubilee, but also aboard other ships – though there is no official contract obligation or work schedule for the feathered crew member.

Ducky on Carnival Jubilee

Ducky has been spotted, however, with different attire on different ships. On Carnival Venezia, for example, he wears a traditional gondolier’s blue-and-white striped shirt, red sash, and black shorts, along with an appropriate hat.

Will Ducky be dressed in outback adventure gear aboard the new Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter in Australia? What about wearing festive beads aboard Mardi Gras, or a bright tropical shirt for Carnival Paradise?

Of course, guests who aren’t lucky enough to come across Ducky on their next Carnival cruise can still be on the lookout for his smaller cousins – the innumerable small rubber ducks fun-loving guests hide in public spaces across the fleet.

Read Also: Cruise Ducks – Everything You Ever Wanted to Know!

The guest-driven game is a fun and simple one, and remember: “Keep or hide, you decide!”

Carnival Cruise Line has repeatedly noted that duck hiding is welcome aboard its ships, though guests should avoid carrying the game onshore in ports of call. Finding Ducky would be the ultimate in great duck spotting onboard!

Report your Ducky sightings on the Cruise Hive boards – photos or it didn’t happen!