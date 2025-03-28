Rebranded Ships Debut with Carnival Down Under

Out with the old and in with the new!

Carnival Cruise Line just relaunched two rebranded ships in Australia, bringing a renewed energy and excitement to cruise lovers while doubling the cruise line’s offerings Down Under.

Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter were reintroduced as the cruise line’s newest members of its fleet, complete with Carnival Cruise Line livery and pizzazz.

The celebration of the ships’ transitions from P&O Cruises Australia to Carnival Cruise Line began on the 108,685-gross-ton Carnival Adventure on March 28, 2025, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House serving as a backdrop.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy performed the ribbon cutting aboard the ship, welcoming the vessel’s return to Sydney.

She will do the same for the twin-in-size Carnival Encounter from Brisbane, Australia, on March 29.

“Our expansion in Australia demonstrates incredible enthusiasm for our brand, and we’re grateful to our loyal guests who continue to drive our ongoing growth,” said Duffy during the first ceremony.

Carnival Adventure Arrives in Sydney (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Doubling the fun in Australia homeports enables us to deliver more sailing options, offer more variety, and deepen our partnerships in the Sydney and Brisbane communities,” she added.

P&O Ships Rejoin Carnival

Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, originally Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter as part of P&O Cruises Australia, remain in the Carnival Corporation fleet after completing final journeys with P&O on March 14 and March 11, respectively.

Following a two-week wet dock to get adorned with Carnival’s red, white, and blue theme and to add popular Carnival Cruise Line features, such as the Camp Ocean kids club and Build-A-Bear workshops, the vessels are now ready to set sail again from homeports in Sydney and Brisbane, respectively.

Beginning with Carnival Encounter on March 29, 2025, Australian passengers can board the 2,600-passenger ship for a 10-night Papua New Guinea voyage.

The roundtrip itinerary from Brisbane includes stops in Alotau, Kiriwina Island, Rabaul, and the Conflict Islands of Papua New Guinea.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy welcomes new era for Carnival in Australia (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Its upcoming schedule – through June 23, 2027 – will host an array of options for its guests, from Pacific Hopper cruises to New Caledonia and Vanuatu to stretches near the Great Barrier Reef, and from Fiji and the South Pacific to themed voyages, including a 90s Getaway cruise in late June 2025.

Check Out the Cruise Boards: Cruising Australia

Meanwhile, Carnival Adventure will begin her new adventures on March 29, 2025, with its own 9-night Pacific Hopper voyage that sails to Noumea and Lifou Island, New Caledonia, and Mystery Island in Vanuatu.

Its also-varied schedule through 2027 mixes short and long voyages to Moreton Island, Australia, and a host of calls along the coast during its Great Barrier Reef explorations that visit Willis Island, Cairns, and Airlie Beach.

The two rebranded ships join Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa Down Under, with the cruise line expecting to sail with more than 500,000 passengers from its Australia homeports in 2025.

Carnival Splendor also sails from Sydney while Carnival Luminosa operates from Brisbane on similar itineraries that give passengers more flexibility in dates.

While the rebranded ships will feature Carnival Cruise Line touches like its Dr. Seuss-inspired Seuss at Sea and its friendly Fun Squad hosting activities and parties, the ships retain some of their original charm.

Former P&O Cruises Australia favorites like Luke’s Bar & Grill, for example, remain on board, integrating the two cruise lines into one.

With the absorption of Carnival Adventure and Carnival Explorer into Carnival Cruise Lines, P&O Cruises Australia ceases to exist.