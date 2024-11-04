Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Trendy New Mascot

Carnival Cruise Line is going all in on the hot cruising ducks phenomenon with a brand new mascot. None other than “Ducky” will soon be spotted across the Carnival fleet, joining in the feathery fun and adding more smiles to every sailing.

The new mascot has already appeared aboard the cruise line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, and has been seen posing with the ship’s Hotel Director, Pierre and Director of Guest Operations, Greg.

The reveal of the new and fun mascot was announced by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, on his popular Facebook page.

“I would like to introduce you to a brilliant and fun addition to the ships. Coming soon to your cruise you’re going to see the continuation of the duck phenomenon,” Heald said. “Here with Carnival Jubilee Hotel Director Pierre and Hotel Director and Director of Guest Operations Greg please meet ummmm… Ducky the Duck.”

Okay, so the mascot’s name may not be the most creative, but Ducky is sure to bring smiles and fun to Carnival cruisers of all ages.

At this time, there is no definitive timeline of when Ducky will join different Carnival ships, but surely it won’t be long before cruise passengers find the feathered crew member strutting down the promenade, dancing by the lido pool, or waving from the show stage.

Guest reaction to Ducky has been enthusiastically positive, with many commenters happy about the addition to Carnival’s fun, even if they themselves don’t hide or seek out ducks in the guest-led scavenger hunt.

“This is awesome!!! I can’t wait to see him & look forward to taking a picture with him.”

“I don’t hide or look for ducks myself but I know a lot of people and especially kids love it. I think the duck mascot is a great idea and I’d like to get my picture taken with it.”

“It is great to see Carnival embracing something else that brings joy to its passengers and crew.”

“This is awesome. Sure hope I have better luck finding this duck.”

Not everyone is happy with the addition, however, and Heald has already responded to one guest who has declared they will remove their gratuities because of the new mascot.

“This duck is not going to be chasing you around the ship, it’s not going to be in your cabin. It’s not going to affect your cruise at all. So to threaten removal of gratuities because of this is quite honestly nonsense,” Heald said. “My advice is enjoy your cruise and if you don’t want to have anything to do with the duck, don’t and instead going to do something that brings you fun and happiness.”

Former Carnival Mascots

Ducky the Duck is not Carnival Cruise Line’s first larger than life mascot. Many frequent cruise travelers will fondly remember “Fun Ship Freddy” – a grinning whale tail embodiment of Carnival’s iconic funnel decked out in Fun Squad attire.

The cruise line has also had life-size towel animals as occasional mascots, including one of the most familiar and beloved characters, the elephant.

Fun Ship Freddy Mascot

Favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Thing 1 and Thing 2, the Cat in the Hat, and during the holiday season, even the Grinch also make appearances on Carnival ships, though they aren’t considered official mascots.

All these fun characters are always willing to take photos with guests and offer high-fives or hugs. They are often found strolling on the Lido Deck or make appearances at special events, but do not barge in to private conversations or push themselves on guests who aren’t interested.

Undoubtedly, Ducky the Duck will be spotted soon across the Carnival fleet – share your cruising duck photos on the Cruise Hive boards!