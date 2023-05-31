MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of its Newest Mega-Ship

In a significant step towards sustainable cruising, MSC Cruises has taken delivery of its newest cruise ship, MSC Euribia. The cruise ship, the fifth in MSC’s Meraviglia-class series, will depart from Saint-Nazaire later this week, with the official naming ceremony to be held in Copenhagen on June 8.

MSC Euribia, named after the Greek goddess Eurybia, renowned for her mastery of the seas, will sail her inaugural season in Northern Europe, cruising to Norway, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, and more.

MSC Euribia Delivered

After a two-year build period, MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrated the official handing over of the newest cruise ship in MSC’s fleet, MSC Euribia, today, May 31.

The ship is touted as the most energy-efficient cruise ship ever built, featuring the best environmental technologies available, including advanced onboard wastewater treatment and waste management systems.

MSC Euribia is also the second MSC Cruises ship to be powered entirely by liquefied natural gas (LNG), following the cruise line’s current flagship, MSC World Europa.

MSC Euribia Delivery (Photo Credit: Chantiers de l’Atlantique)

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive President of the MSC Group’s Cruise Division, expressed his excitement about the ship’s delivery.

“With the delivery of MSC Euribia, we are taking a major step towards our goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to its outstanding environmental innovations, MSC Euribia offers a revolutionary design in terms of energy efficiency, enabling it to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Vago emphasized the importance of energy efficiency in the fight against climate change: “Often, decarbonization approaches focus exclusively on measures related to energy sources. While they are an important part of the energy transition, we must not forget the essential role that energy efficiency will play in reducing energy demand today. The cleanest energy is the one we don’t use, and MSC Euribia was built on this principle.”

Unparalleled Cruise Experience

The new MSC cruise ship offers guests a unique cruising experience. The ship’s culinary offerings are extensive, with over a dozen dining venues. There are five pools and the coral-themed Ocean Cay Aquapark for relaxation and recreation, providing ample opportunities for guests to unwind and enjoy their time at sea.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Younger guests are well-catered for, with dedicated spaces and an educational lab. The ship offers a variety of kids’ clubs, including a designated play area for babies and toddlers and educational activities that provide an understanding of the importance of protecting the environment.

For teenage guests, the Teens Club Extra Space offers a range of interactive games and modern gaming consoles like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Traditional games like foosball and table tennis are also available.

Adult guests can look forward to world-class entertainment options, including the Carousel Lounge. This unique lounge extends outdoors, providing guests with panoramic sea views in a stunning setting.

A Partnership for Innovation

Laurent Castaing, Managing Director of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the shipyard where MSC Euribia was built, also expressed pride in the partnership with MSC Cruises:

Laurent Castaing: “This fifth and final ship in the Meraviglia class marks the culmination of an already highly successful series and the continuation of our innovative joint environmental projects.”

The ceremony also marked the ceremonial laying-up of hull number X34, which will soon become MSC World America, the second ship in MSC’s World Class series, due for delivery in 2025.

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Euribia, measuring 181,541 gross tons and capable of accommodating up to 6,334 guests when fully booked, is set to sail on the first net zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage in the history of the cruise industry.

This journey, beginning on June 3 and culminating in a naming ceremony in Copenhagen on June 8, is a significant milestone for the cruise industry.

“This industry-first net zero gas emissions voyage of our latest flagship MSC Euribia heralds another significant step on our decarbonization journey and demonstrates more than anything the extent of our commitment,” Vago said.

Following the naming ceremony, led by Hollywood icon and Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren, the vessel will embark on her inaugural voyage, a 7-night roundtrip sailing from Kiel, Germany.

Read Also: MSC Cruises Ships by Size, Age and Class

She will call on Copenhagen and three ports in Norway, Hellesylt, Alesund, and Flam, before sailing to Kiel in Germany. MSC Euribia will continue to offer northern European sailings through at least October 2024.

With the addition of MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises continues demonstrating its commitment to sustainable cruising, setting a new standard for the industry and paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.