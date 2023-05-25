New MSC Ship to Sail on First-Ever Net Zero Emissions Voyage

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, the cruise industry is no exception. The industry has been under scrutiny for its environmental impact for years, and now, a significant step forward is on the horizon.

MSC Euribia, the latest addition to MSC Cruises’ fleet, is set to sail on the first net zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage in the history of the cruise industry, demonstrating a powerful commitment to environmental sustainability.

Setting Sail with Environmental Pioneering

On June 3, MSC Euribia will leave the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, marking the beginning of the industry’s first-ever net zero emissions voyage, a major goal for the entire cruise industry.

The vessel, which runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG), will sail for four days, arriving for her naming ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 7. With this journey, MSC Cruises aims to show that net-zero cruising is not a distant dream but a viable reality.

“This industry-first net zero gas emissions voyage of our latest flagship MSC Euribia heralds another significant step on our decarbonization journey and demonstrates more than anything the extent of our commitment,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

As part of their commitment to sustainable cruising, MSC Cruises has purchased 400 tonnes of bio-LNG, highlighting the importance of alternative fuels in the journey towards decarbonization.

This purchase makes MSC Cruises the first ocean cruise operator to use bio-LNG, a fuel source that significantly reduces emissions.

Vago added: “We cannot do this alone, however. Given the absolute importance of alternative fuels for our industry as well as for other sectors across civil society to achieve decarbonization, we all need to work together to increase their availability at scale.

“Our purchase of bio-LNG will send a clear and meaningful signal to the market that there is demand from cruise lines and the broader maritime industry for cleaner fuels, but we need governments, producers, and end-users to collaborate and scale-up the availability of these much-needed and new sources of power.”

First World Class Cruise Ship

Construction of MSC Euribia, which measures 181,541 gross tons and can accommodate up to 6,334 passengers when fully booked, started on June 28, 2021, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. The ship is named after the Greek goddess Eurybia, renowned for her mastery of the seas.

MSC Euribia will be one of three LNG-powered ships in the MSC fleet, with MSC World Europa and MSC World America. It brings the cruise line on par with competitor Carnival Cruise Line which also operates three LNG-powered cruise ships.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

“MSC Euribia’s first voyage will be an incredible feat and represents years of commitment and determination. It should prove that we have the capability to operate on a net zero greenhouse gas emissions basis with existing ship technology,” said Michele Francioni, SVP, MSC Cruise

This clean fuel choice, coupled with other environmental technologies such as a selective catalytic reduction system, an advanced wastewater treatment system, and an underwater radiated noise management system, shows MSC’s intention to reduce the environmental impact of its operations significantly.

Inaugural Voyage

MSC Euribia, part of the Meraviglia-plus class along with her sister ships MSC Grandiosa and MSC Virtuosa, is set to be christened during a naming ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 8, 2023. The event will be led by Hollywood icon and Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren.

Following the naming ceremony, the vessel will embark on her inaugural voyage, a 7-night roundtrip sailing from Kiel, Germany. She will call on Copenhagen and three ports in Norway, Hellesylt, Alesund, and Flam, before sailing to Kiel in Germany.

MSC Euribia will continue to offer northern European sailings through at least October 2024. Besides Kiel and Copenhagen, the ship also offers cruises from Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Southampton in the UK, and Hamburg, Germany.