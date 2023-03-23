MSC Cruises Reveals New Entertainment Options for Its New Ship

MSC Cruises is set to launch its new flagship, MSC Euribia, in June with various innovative entertainment options for guests. The ship will feature seven new theatrical productions, a reimagined Carousel Lounge, and one of the largest big bands at sea.

The naming ceremony for the LNG-powered cruise ship will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, in June of this year, with MSC Euribia spending her inaugural season in Northern Europe.

MSC Cruises Unveils Entertainment Line-up for MSC Euribia

MSC Cruises revealed the exciting entertainment line-up for its new flagship, MSC Euribia, today, March 23, which includes a reimagined Carousel Lounge and a unique Big Band at Sea experience.

The Carousel Lounge, an iconic venue that has been a staple of Meraviglia class ships since 2017, has been completely redesigned with a brand-new layout.

For the first time, the aft lounge will extend outdoors, blending indoor and outdoor spaces and allowing guests to enjoy the sea air. Covering nearly 11,000 square feet, the Carousel Lounge offers ample space for guests to unwind.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

During the day, the lounge serves as a multi-functional space, hosting various activities, while in the evening, the lounge transforms into an entertainment hotspot.

MSC Cruises’ latest entertainment concept, Big Band at Sea, will showcase a nineteen-piece group of international musicians and singers. Guests can expect three live performances each evening with themes ranging from rock to musicals, offering diverse entertainment options. Visiting guest acts will also be joining the band for one-off concerts.

Seven Theatre Shows at Delphi Theatre

MSC Euribia’s main show lounge, the Delphi Theatre, will offer a seven-day program of stage shows, ensuring no two evenings are alike. Guest entertainers will join the resident theater cast for unique performances.

Guests can look forward to seven theater shows. Circus 1920 transports the audience to the magical world of the circus, featuring stunning acts, dance routines, and incredible stage sets. Generation Rock brings a feel-good rock show to life, with cover band performances from artists such as AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Kiss, Journey, and Queen.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Illuminicity offers a technological experience set inside a video game. Jukebox L!ve celebrates Funk, Soul, and Rock n’ Roll in a fictional Las Vegas showroom.

Song Book – Ed Sheeran pays tribute to the superstar’s journey from street performer to selling out Wembley Stadium. Variety will showcase guest entertainers, musicians, and acrobats, with a program tailored to the audience, destination, and time of year. On the final evening, a guest entertainer will provide the entertainment during a one-off show.

MSC Euribia Naming Ceremony June 8

MSC Euribia will be officially named in a ceremony in Copenhagen on June 8, 2023. As the 22nd vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet, the Meraviglia-class ship is being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

The cruise ship is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), reducing emissions. In addition to LNG, the 183,500 gross ton MSC Euribia will feature other advanced environmental technologies such as a ‘Baltic Standard’ wastewater treatment system, energy efficiency measures, and shore power connectivity.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The ship will also have an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the impact on marine life. Besides environmental measures, the ship will offer a wide range of amenities, including 10 dining venues, 21 bars and lounges, five pools, an AquaPark, and one of the most comprehensive children’s programs at sea.

Following its naming ceremony, MSC Euribia will spend its inaugural season in Northern Europe, sailing 7-night cruises from Kiel, Germany; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Copenhagen, Denmark, to the Norwegian Fjords with stops at Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.