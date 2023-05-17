Details Announced for Newest MSC Ship Christening Ceremony

MSC Cruises is ready to welcome its newest ship, MSC Euribia, at a stunning naming ceremony on June 8, 2023, in Copenhagen. The cruise line has announced the ship’s ceremonial godmother as well as other special events that will be part of the very special evening.

MSC Euribia to Be Named in June

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, MSC Euribia will be named in an elegant, gala event in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The honors will be done by the ship’s godmother, Hollywood icon and Oscar-winning actress, Sophia Loren. MSC Euribia will be the nineteenth ship Loren has named, furthering her long-standing history with the line that began in 2003 with the naming of MSC Lirica, and emphasizing the classic and enduring elegance of the new ship.

Everything about the evening’s celebration has been carefully curated to inaugurate the ship in style, starting with the location. Copenhagen was chosen as the ship’s launch location due to its rich maritime heritage and dedication to sustainability, which aligns not only with the values of MSC Cruises, but also with the innovations of the ship as the cruise line’s most energy-efficient design ever.

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

The naming ceremony will also feature other key events, including the attendance of local dignitaries, international media, and cruise line officials. Well-known Danish television host Sarah Grünewald will serve as the Master of Ceremony for the evening.

Traditional elements will include the time-honored tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne over MSC Euribia‘s bow, as well as a gala dinner and live entertainment. To enjoy the energy of the evening, world-renowned French DJ and record producer Bob Sinclar will DJ late-night dancing and celebration.

Inaugural Voyage and Beyond

MSC Euribia‘s first voyage will commence on Saturday, June 10, 2023. This first cruise is a 7-night roundtrip sailing from Kiel, Germany, calling on Copenhagen and three stunning ports in Norway before returning to Kiel.

The new ship will remain in northern Europe through at least October 2024, offering a variety of sailings from different homeports and with amazing destinations to visit, including Kiel, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Southampton, Zeebrugge, and Paris.

Photo Credit: City of Saint-Nazaire – Christian Robert

Onboard, guests will be treated to MSC Cruises’ most innovative and unforgettable ship ever, with incredible features such as specially commissioned LED artwork, panoramic views from The Carousel Lounge, more than a dozen dining venues, five pools, the coral-themed Ocean Cay Aquapark, dedicated spaces and an educational lab for kids and teens, world-class entertainment, and much more.

Of special interest is Galleria Euribia, the longest LED Dome at sea, housing the ship’s retail spaces and both restaurant and entertainment venues in an intriguing and immersive space.

The Meraviglia-plus-class vessel is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and includes multiple state-of-the-art environmental features, including special hull painting to reduce organism growth that could bring invasive species to different marine habitats.

Photo Credit: City of Saint-Nazaire – Christian Robert

Advanced onboard wastewater treatment systems, extensive waste management handling and recycling, and the elimination of single-use plastics onboard all ensure minimal residue and pollutants from the ship, while an innovative underwater radiated noise management system reduces overall impact on the marine environment.

All of these measures add up to the one of the most environmentally-responsible cruise ships ever built, very appropriate for a vessel named for the ancient Greek goddess Eurybia who harnessed the winds, weather, and constellations to master the seas.

MSC Euribia will join her sister ships in the Merviglia-plus class, MSC Grandiosa and MSC Virtuosa, both of which measure 181,541 gross tons and can welcome 4,842 guests at double occupancy and as many as 6,334 passengers when fully booked. Onboard, 1,700 international crew members provide excellent, thoughtful service.