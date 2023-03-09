New MSC Cruise Ship to Feature Expanded Options For Young Guests

MSC Cruises announced that its newest ship, MSC Euribia, will offer a slew of action-packed programs for children and teens, including a half-dozen age-specific kids’ clubs plus game shows, competitions and sports activities. Facilities for youngsters onboard the ship, debuting in June 2023, also will highlight technology and the environment.

Dedicated Spaces For Youngsters on MSC Euribia

New entertainment options and expansive kids’ areas will help define the family experience onboard MSC Cruises’ 6,334-guest MSC Euribia. The cruise line on March 9, announced details of the ship’s planned children’s programs, revealing that more than 7,500 square feet of space across seven rooms will be devoted to activities and educational events for youngsters.

Rooms will be designated for specific age groups, and two educational areas will focus on environmental sustainability and technology topics. MSC Euribia also will offer expanded hours of children’s entertainment, from 9 AM to midnight.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises’ Youth Entertainment Senior Manager Matteo Mancini said, “We are excited to announce our family-friendly offerings on board MSC Euribia. Designed with the latest technology and taking into account current trends, we want to meet the needs of new generations of children and their families for years to come. The onboard entertainment will reflect MSC Euribia’s message of sustainability, with new innovations and environmental components integrated into the cruise experience.”

The Kids Clubs on board are: Chicco Eco + Baby Club, for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old; Mini Club, for 3 to 6-year-olds; Juniors Club, for 7 to 11-year-olds; Young Club, for 12 to 14-year-olds; Teens Club, for 15 to 17-year-olds, and Teens Lab, for 12 to 17-year-olds.

Sports And High-Tech Games

Games and game shows are planned for MSC Euribia’s young guests. World Quest is a game show based on world geography and trivia, with prizes, while Caravaggio is a spy game show where children probe a museum heist and try to catch the thief, for example.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Other exciting games include Drone Academy 2.0, which is a high-tech, obstacle-course relay race involving drones, point-of-view cameras and virtual reality. In a new sports program called Z Active, children and teenagers can participate in sports events such as soccer, basketball, zorb ball, pickleball, and hoverboarding.

Competitions will be part of the fun for kids, as well. A contest called MSC Dance Crew, which was created with Fremantle, the company that launched TV shows like the “Got Talent” series, invites guests between 10 and 17 to compete to win the title of Dance Crew of the Year.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

In the ship’s MSC Foundation Youth Center, youngsters can learn about the importance of the environment, and for teenagers, the Teens Club Extra Space will feature technology innovations such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and VR, plus traditional games like foosball, table tennis and other activities.

MSC Euribia Ship Launches in June

MSC Cruises will officially name MSC Euribia on June 8, 2023, ceremony at Copenhagen Malmö Port. The Meraviglia-class ship will be the 22nd vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet and is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. MSC Euribia will be the cruise line’s second mega-ship to be powered by LNG. The first was the 6,850-guest MSC World Europa, which launched in December 2022.

Following her naming ceremony MSC Euribia will spend her inaugural season in Northern Europe, sailing 7-night cruises from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen to the Norwegian Fjords.