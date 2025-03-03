MSC Cruises Drops Hot 2025 Summer Itineraries

If you’ve been daydreaming about a summer vacation, MSC Cruises just delivered the ultimate tease with its full 2025 summer lineup.

The newly announced itineraries feature the sun-drenched beaches of the Caribbean and Mediterranean and the awe-inspiring fjords of Northern Europe.

“MSC Cruises is offering an unparalleled choice of destinations and embarkation ports across the globe, each providing an abundance of enriching experiences,” said the cruise line.

On the list of summer fun? The debut of MSC World America, which will embark on its inaugural season from the new PortMiami terminal in April 2025.

The 215,863-gross-ton, 6,762-passenger ship is wrapping up construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France – recently completing its sea trials – and will be the cruise line’s first vessel specifically designed to spend its sailings in North American ports.

Her first season will feature 7-night voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with calls in Mexico, Honduras, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

The ship will also enjoy calls at the cruise line’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

MSC World America won’t be alone in providing guests with Caribbean excursions. MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, and MSC Meraviglia will all be setting sail for the tropics this summer.

Passengers can find shorter escapades from PortMiami on the 170,412-gross-ton MSC Seascape.

Up to 5,877 passengers will sail to the Bahamas and Ocean Cay on 3- and 4-night cruises but can also elect to sail 7 nights to destinations that include Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, guests will have an option to sail 3 to 7 nights from Port Canaveral on the 170,412-gross-ton MSC Seashore. The 5,877-passenger vessel will sail similar routes as MSC World America.

Even cruisers from New York can set sail for the world’s busiest cruise region with the 171,598-gross-ton MSC Meraviglia.

The 4,488-guest ship will journey on 7-night itineraries that will include calls in Port Canaveral, and, of course, Ocean Cay.

Beyond the Caribbean with European Offerings

MSC Cruises, which is based in Geneva, Switzerland, hasn’t forgotten its European roots.

The majority of its fleet will sail the aquamarine waters of the Mediterranean with visits to European summer hotspots like Cannes, France; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; and Ibiza, Spain.

Cruisers will find 14 ships based in The Med, including MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica, MSC Grandiosa, MSC World Europa, MSC World Europa, MSC Musica, MSC Splendida, MSC Divinia, MSC Orchestra, MSC Lirica, MSC Armonia, MSC Opera, MSC Sinfonia, and MSC Fantasia.

Most of the vessels will feature 7-night itineraries, but those looking for longer voyages won’t miss out.

MSC World Europa (Photo Credit: meunierd)

The 92,409-gross-ton MSC Musica will offer 10-night options and visit more off-the-beaten-path locales like Alicante, Spain, while MSC Fantasia, at 137,936 gross tons, sails 9 nights to Greece and Turkey.

Read Also: MSC Cruise Ships By Size: Largest to Smallest

Still, passengers seeking to cool off during the heat of summer will find an array of voyages that will sail in Northern Europe.

The MSC Euribia, for example, will take the 184,011-gross-ton vessel and up to 6,334 guests from Kiel, Germany, to Copenhagen, Denmark, and onto the picturesque Norwegian fjords on 7-night voyages.

Nearby, the 139,072-gross-ton MSC Preziosa will feature 10- to 14-night sailings from Warnemunde, Germany. The cruises, carrying up to 4,345 guests, will traverse the waterways of Norway, Iceland, Ireland, and Scotland.

Also visiting the United Kingdom will be the 181,541-gross-ton MSC Virtuosa, homeporting in Southampton, England, for the season.

It will take 6,300 passengers on both quick 2-night escapes to more immersive 14-night adventures that travel as far as the Fjords and the Canary Islands.