MSC Cruises Ship to Set Sail Late Due to Terminal Construction

Guests looking forward to their 7-night Caribbean getaway aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Seaside will have to wait a little longer than expected, due to terminal construction delays and berth availability at PortMiami.

Booked guests were notified more than two weeks ahead of the sailing that the January 26, 2025 departure will now depart PortMiami at 11 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. as originally scheduled. This delay extends to embarkation as well, which will now not begin until 6 p.m. – an hour after the ship was to have set sail.

“While we had hoped that this would be one of the first sailings from our new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, more time is needed to finalize the terminal,” the email notification read. “As a result of this and due to the unavailability of alternative berths in PortMiami, your departure time on Sunday, January 26, 2025 has changed.”

On January 26, eight other ships, in addition to MSC Seaside, are scheduled for the south Florida homeport: P&O Cruises’ Ventura, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas; Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Gem; and Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon and Carnival Celebration.

Additionally, PortMiami must also accommodate commercial cargo traffic as well as private watercraft, making any rescheduling or shifting for cruise ships a significant logistical challenge.

Unfortunately, the only feasible solution is to simply delay MSC Seaside‘s return to her homeport. This will also impact guests onboard the January 19, 2025 departure, as they will be later returning to the port than anticipated.

The cruise line is also urging guests not to arrive at the cruise terminal earlier than 6 p.m. for check in, as the previous sailings’ guests must disembark and leave the terminal before incoming passengers can be accommodated. There will also be no way for guests to leave luggage earlier in the day.

“For your comfort and to avoid a long wait, we kindly ask you to strictly adhere to your assigned check-in time,” the email continues. “Be mindful that doors will close at 10:00PM, ahead of the ship’s 11:00PM departure.”

Updated cruise terminal check-in times will be emailed to those travelers who had already completed their web check-in.

MSC Cruises is providing a $150 (USD) non-refundable onboard credit per person as compensation for the delay (maximum $300 per stateroom).

No changes have been made to the ship’s itinerary, which includes visits to MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, Nassau, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

MSC Cruises’ New Miami Terminal

The new cruise terminal MSC Cruises is building at PortMiami will be the largest cruise terminal in North America. Ground was broken for the facility in March 2022 in partnership with Fincantieri, and will include such enhancements and upgrades as the ability for shore power connectivity to reduce in-port emissions.

Construction at New MSC Cruise Terminal (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

Ultimately, the terminal (logistically known as Cruise Terminals AA/AAA) will be able to accommodate two MSC ships simultaneously, once both berths are fully operational. This will help expand the cruise line’s operations in the Caribbean and bring its unique cruise experience to more travelers.

Read Also: Miami Cruise Terminal Guide – What You Need to Know

A new parking facility is also part of the construction, which will be very welcome at PortMiami’s overcrowded lots.

Initially, the $300 million project was slated to be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024, but construction delays are always inevitable. New regulations, seasonal storm interruptions, and other events have all impacted the construction timeline.

MSC Cruises guests booked on upcoming sailings from PortMiami may want to be mindful of the possibility of similar delays in the final weeks of construction until the new terminal is ready to welcome her first vessels.