MSC Cruises Expands in the US With New 2025 Itineraries

It’s no secret that MSC Cruises, which is already the industry leader in Europe, has set its sights on North America.

As part of its plans to expand its reach in the US, the cruise line has unveiled several new itineraries for the 2025 summer season that will be offered by MSC Seascape, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seashore, and the soon-to-be-completed MSC World America.

MSC World America Will Begin Career In Miami, Florida

The flagship of MSC Cruises’s World-class fleet, MSC World America, will spend its inaugural season based in Miami, Florida. The 6,762-passenger ship is currently in the final phases of construction, but will homeport at what will be the world’s largest cruise terminal when it enters service in April of 2025.

As part of its expansion into North America, the 23-ship cruise line has invested $350 million into building the largest passenger cruise terminal in the US, which will be able to accommodate 36,000 passengers per day. The terminal will open in 2025.

Of course, it only makes sense to debut a new cruise terminal with a brand new ship. Departing every Saturday throughout the summer, the 215,863-gross ton MSC World America will alternate between 7-night, round-trip, Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean voyages.

MSC World America Cruise Ship

The Eastern Caribbean sailings will call on Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Ocean Cay, the cruise line’s private island and marine reserve in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the Western Caribbean voyages will visit Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay.

For guests who want to see it all, there will also be an option to combine both itineraries to create a 14-night Eastern and Western Caribbean Cruise.

More MSC Cruise Ships Sailing In North America

While MSC World America’s debut in the US is certainly something to look forward to, she won’t be the only vessel sailing in US waters throughout summer 2025. Indeed, MSC Seascape will also homeport in the cruise line’s state-of-the-art terminal in Miami, while MSC Meraviglia and MSC Seashore will be based in New York City and Port Canaveral, respectively.

“We want our guests to experience MSC Cruises’ most modern and innovative ships, whether they’re on a quick weekend getaway or the vacation of a lifetime. The Summer 2025 season will be an exciting one for us. MSC World America will let our guests experience the future of cruising with 7-night itineraries from Miami, and we’re enhancing our short cruises from Miami with the fantastic MSC Seascape providing 3- and 4-night options,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA.

We’re especially thrilled that all four ships sailing from U.S. homeports will call at Ocean Cay, providing guests with the opportunity to experience MSC Cruises’ unique and beautiful private island in The Bahamas no matter where they embark,” added Rodríguez.

MSC Seascape, which will share PortMiami with MSC World America, will alternate between 3-, 4-, and 7-night itineraries that will embark on select Thursdays and Sundays all summer long. The longest two itineraries offered by the 5,179-guest ship will be 7-night voyages to the Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean.

MSC Cruise Ship in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

The Eastern Caribbean itineraries include stops at Nassau, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Ocean Cay. There is some overlap with the Western Caribbean itineraries, which will also call on Nassau and Ocean Cay, but these itineraries switch out San Juan and Puerto Plata for visits to Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

MSC Seascape’s shorter sailings, which will last for 3 to 4-nights, will sail to the Bahamas, calling on Ocean Cay and Nassau.

About 285 miles away in Port Canaveral, Florida, MSC Seashore will offer a range of itineraries departing on Thursdays and Sundays. These include 3 to 4-night cruises to the Bahamas, which will call on Nassau and Ocean Cay, and 7-night Western Caribbean Cruises, which will stop at Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Ocean Cay.

Last but not least, MSC Meraviglia will be alternating between cruises to Bermuda and cruises to Florida and the Bahamas from New York, from where the ship operates year-round.

Both itineraries are 7-nights long, with the Bermuda cruise including an overnight visit to the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda. Meanwhile, the Bahamas and Florida cruise features calls on Port Canaveral (Orlando, Florida), Nassau, and Ocean Cay.