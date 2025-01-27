Caribbean Cruising Tops the Charts as 19 Million Americans Set Sail in 2025

For the first time, AAA, the American Automobile Association, released what is the first annual cruise travel forecast on January 26, 2025, revealing that many US residents plan to take an ocean cruise in 2025.

The 2025 Cruise Outlook anticipates that 19 million Americans will take to the seas, reflecting a 4.5 percent increase over the 18.2 million who cruised in 2024.

The forecast also marks a rise from pre-pandemic levels, up to 34 percent compared to the 14.2 million US cruisers in 2019.

Said Debbie Haas, AAA’s vice president of travel, “The cruise industry’s focus on bigger ships, shorter itineraries, and private islands has contributed to remarkable growth in recent years.”

“Cruise lines have introduced larger ships, which accommodate more guests and have an incredible range of amenities on board,” she continued. “It’s at the point now where the ship itself can be the destination.”

AAA’s data, which is based on scheduled cruise itineraries across nearly every major cruise ship along with cruise-specific analytics on economics and travel trends, also show there is growing consumer confidence in travel, fueled by rising incomes and increased discretionary spending.

Surveys reveal that a number of passengers are prioritizing travel in the coming year.

Much of the data aligns with trends taking place around the world, where numerous ports are sharing 2024 passenger arrival records have been shattering pre-pandemic highs, including ports in the Bahamas, Miami, and even smaller destinations like Malta.

19 Million Americans to Cruise in 2025 (Credit: AAA)

Caribbean Cruises and Mega Ships Dominate

AAA’s data also examined where passengers are most likely to travel in 2025, with the Caribbean serving as the dominant choice for US cruise passengers. In fact, the Caribbean accounts for 72 percent of all itineraries in 2025. This pattern also consistently follows pre-pandemic trends seen in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this month alone, the US Virgin Islands witnessed a single-day record arrival for passengers on cruise ships, while nearby Antigua closed its own record-breaking year with more than 13,000 cruise guests descending upon the island on December 31, 2024.

Itinerary Length (Credit: AAA)

According to AAA, shorter Caribbean cruises of 5 days or less are gaining traction, projected to grow from just 2 percent of all Caribbean sailings in 2023 to 18 percent by 2025. However, cruises lasting 6 to 8 days remain the most popular length for passengers.

Alaskan cruises are the second most popular itineraries, expected to attract 6 percent of US travelers, while the Mediterranean will host 5 percent. These also reflect a return to pre-pandemic patterns after a temporary spike in demand for these regions during 2022 and 2023.

AAA also reports that Florida is the epicenter of cruise travel, with PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale ranking as the busiest ports worldwide.

Cruise Destinations & Top 10 Ports (Credit: AAA)

The report revealed mega-ships play a major role in these ports, noting Miami is home to Royal Caribbean’s massive 5,610-guest, 248,663-gross-ton Icon of the Seas, which debuted at the port in January 2024.

“So much has been included on these new ships, from fine dining to live entertainment, shopping, and activities for all ages,” added Hass. “Cruising is like staying at a floating all-inclusive resort, which delivers you to the world’s most beautiful destinations.”

Miami will soon share the spotlight with Port Canaveral as Royal Caribbean’s larger sister, the 250,800-gross-ton, Star of the Seas, also carrying 5,610 passengers, debuts this summer.

The ship was recently named the most anticipated new cruise ship for 2025 in Cruise Hive’s annual awards.