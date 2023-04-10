Holland America Releases West Coast Cruises With Five Ships

Holland America Lines’ 2024-2025 Pacific itineraries are open for bookings, promising once again unforgettable luxury experiences from Vancouver, Canada, to Hawaii and the Panama Canal!

Based out of San Diego, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia, five Holland America ships will offer 42 different sailings of the Pacific Coast, Hawai’i, the “Mexican Riviera,” and even a Panama Canal Cruise from September 2024 through May 2025: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam, and Zaandam.

Holland America Opens West Coast 2024-25 Cruises

These one-way and roundtrip cruises vary in length, from four-to-five-night “Pacific Coastal” and “Pacific Northwest” itineraries to a 31-day back-to-back Panama Canal Collectors’ Voyage that will take Guests from Hawai’i through the Panama Canal to the Eastern Caribbean and ending in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read Also: Holland America Line Prepares for Biggest Event in Its History

“Holland America Line continues to cultivate our North America homeport cruises to offer a diverse range of destinations without the need for long-haul air,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“Our West Coast departures are a rich collection of close-to-home itineraries, and by offering the ability to book back-to-back cruises in different regions our guests can check off more of their must-do travel experiences in one vacation.”

Holland America’s Hawaii Cruises

Holland America Lines confirmed that Koningsdam and Zaandam will be tasked with the roundtrip Hawai’i itineraries from both San Diego and Vancouver.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

On the 16-to-18-day “Circle Hawaii” cruises, passengers will experience Lahaina, Hilo, Kona, and Nawiliwili, as well as an optional overnight stay in Honolulu and a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

Holland America’s Panama Canal Cruises

Holland America’s Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zaandam will each complete a Panama Canal transit departing from Vancouver, Seattle or San Diego, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Ranging from 14 to 21 days, the voyage includes a daytime transit of the world-famous canal with open deck commentaries. Ports of Call along the way can include Aruba, California, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Turks and Caicos, and a stop at Holland America’s private destination in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay.

Pacific Coast and Pacific Northwest Cruises

All five of Holland America Lines’ Pacific Coast ships will participate in the Pacific Coast and Northwest Pacific sailings. These four-to-seven-night sailings are available as both roundtrip out of San Diego and Vancouver, as well as one-way trips from either homeport.

“Pacific Coastal” cruises will sail between San Diego and Vancouver, visiting Avalon or Santa Barbara, California, as well as San Francisco.

The seven-night “Classic California Coast” cruises feature a stop in Avalon, and Ensenada, Mexico, and an overnight stay in San Francisco.

Koningsdam in San Diego (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

There is also a “Wine Country and Pacific Northwest” option that includes three overnight stops in San Francisco; Astoria, Oregon; and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

There are also several one-day preview sailings available between Vancouver and Seattle, as well as four-day roundtrip sailings that visit Seattle and Victoria from Vancouver.

Holland America’s Mexico Cruises

Meanwhile, the Koningsdam and Zaandam will also be tasked with Holland America’s Mexico itineraries. The seven-to-eleven-day roundtrip cruises from San Diego offer the chance to visit the Mexican Riviera, Baja Peninsula, and the Sea of Cortez, including ports of call at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, La Paz, Loreto, Manzanillo, and Cabo San Lucas.

Holland America also announced that for a limited time, those Guests who book any of these newly-announced cruises with the “Have It All” package will receive shore excursions, specialty dining, Surf Wi-Fi, and a Signature Beverage Package included as the standard option, along with complimentary prepaid Crew Appreciation and free upgrades to Premium Wi-Fi and the Elite Beverage Package.

Holland America’s Mariner Society loyalty members who book before June 22, 2023, will also receive onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom.

The announcement of Pacific Coast, Hawai’i, and Panama Canal cruises comes shortly after Holland America announced its 2024-25 South America season, which will take passengers to Peru and the Chilean Fjords, through the Drake Passage, across Argentina, as well as down the Amazon River and even further south to Antarctica! Click here to learn more about those sailings.