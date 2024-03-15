Cruise Line Opens New Pacific Voyages, Details Very Rare Itinerary

Holland America Line has opened for booking dozens of 2025-26 voyages along the US, Mexican, and Canadian west coasts, including an intriguing new rare itinerary exploring the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia.

The roster of sailings also features several one-night getaways, perfect for newbie cruisers who want to see what life is like aboard a cruise ship.

New Itinerary Features Wildlife Sanctuary in Canada

A wide range of Pacific Coast voyages aboard five Holland America Line ships from August 2025 to May 2026 are now open for sale, offering itinerary lengths of just one day up to 29 days.

Of particular note is a new rare 7-day Great Bear Rainforest itinerary, where guests can experience the culture and wildlife found in the 21 million-acre temperate forest and nature preserve along the north and central coast of British Columbia.

The rare cruise will operate twice aboard Noordam, a Vista-class ship that entered service in 2005. With capacity for 1,916 guests in double occupancy, the ship sails roundtrip from Seattle, calling at Ketchikan, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, Nanaimo, and Victoria, British Columbia, combining the Inside Passage with an in-depth tour of the British Columbia coast.

Scenic cruising, with opportunities to spot wildlife from the ship, will feature the Greenville Channel, Johnstone Strait, and Seymour Narrows — all on the edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, which is home to black bear, grizzly bear, cougar, wolf, and the rare white bear, also call the spirit bear. Marine life in the cruising grounds includes whales and seals.

“This is the true Inside Passage, the storied route between Seattle and Alaska that ships have been sailing since as far back as the gold rush era. It is a first for our company to plan a sailing focused on this fjord-like waterway that maximizes a daylight transit to allow best opportunities for wildlife sightings,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line.

Holland America Noordam (Photo Credit: GTS Productions / Shutterstock)

Ten more itineraries along the Pacific Coast offer multiple departure port choices, such as San Diego, Seattle, and Vancouver. An unusual one-day cruise, between Seattle and Vancouver aboard the 2,100-guest Eurodam, is offered several times and can be an opportunity for those who are unfamiliar with cruising to give it a try.

At just $89 for an inside cabin on the May 2, 2025 departure, from Vancouver to Seattle, the trip is a good investment for curious travelers who want to try an at-sea getaway but do not wish to commit to several days or a week on a ship. The cruise fare rises to $119 for a balcony cabin.

Besides Eurodam and Noordam, other ships that will deploy to the North American and Mexican west coasts are Koningsdam, a Pinnacle-class ship that launched in 2015 and accommodates 2,650 guests; Nieuw Amsterdam, a Signature-class ship that debuted in 2009 and has capacity for 2,100 guests; and the Rotterdam-class Zaandam, which entered service in 1999 and carries 1,432 guests.

Plenty of Options to Visit Sun Destinations, Too

Cruisers looking for sun and fun can choose from a big selection of Mexican Riviera and California coast cruises aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam. Seven- to 12-day voyages are either roundtrip from San Diego or between San Diego and Vancouver.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

California port calls are to feature Santa Barbara and San Francisco, along with Astoria, Oregon. Mexican Riviera cruises call at exotic ports such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Guaymas, Santa Rosalia, and Loreto.

“Our Mexico cruises are favorites among many guests due to the incredible weather and beautiful landscapes, with ports boasting on average 300 days of sunshine a year,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

The cruise line earlier this month opened its 2025-26 sailings to Hawaii and the Panama Canal, with five ships offering cruises from 15 to 22 nights.

All of the Pacific Coast and Mexico voyages are eligible for the line’s Have It All premium package, which covers shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, Surf Wi-Fi, and prepaid Crew Appreciation tips, among other items.