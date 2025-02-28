Holland America Reveals New Cruises for Hawaii and the Panama Canal

Whether it’s the stunning natural beauty of the Hawaiian Islands or the intricate architecture that defines the Panama Canal, Holland America Line has it all!

On February 27, 2025 bookings opened for the cruise line’s 2026-2027 Hawaii and Panama Canal cruise season.

There are 25 voyages to choose from — starting in September 2026 and ending April 2027. Cruise lines often schedule cruises this time of year to avoid peak hurricane season.

Over half of Holland America Line’s fleet will be sailing to multiple tropical destinations, offering itineraries that span from 14 to 35 days.

For those interested in the Panama Canal, ships like Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zuiderdam will be sailing 12 different voyages — all are wonderful opportunities to explore scenic and historic countries across North America.

Also, for the first time in 15 years, Holland America Line will be making stops in Acapulco, Mexico — a port that is almost 500 years old.

This is only on select Panama Canal itineraries, so if you are eager to visit this area, make sure to check the itinerary before booking.

“Each cruise will transit the historic canal, giving guests a front row seat to the fascinating operation of locomotives that guide the ships through the locks,” said Paul Grigsby, Vice President of Deployment, Revenue Planning and Analytics for Holland America Line.

Holland America Line’s Hawaiian itineraries will be sailing on Koningsdam, Noordam, and Zaandam across 13 voyages — though not all are fully tropical as some will also be making stops in Alaska for the ‘Glaciers and Volcano’ itinerary.

Of all of the vessels involved in this 2026-2027 season, Zuiderdam and Zaandam are 2 of the 3 oldest ships in Holland America Line’s current fleet.

The 63,000 gross ton Zaandam is the second oldest and second smallest — and has a max capacity of 1,438 passengers.

The largest ship involved in this particular cruise season is the 86,700 gross ton Nieuw Amsterdam. This vessel’s max capacity is 50% more than the Zaandam — with enough room for 2,160 passengers.

Something a bit unique about these voyages is that most of them are segmented.

The New Holland America Interaries!

A 30-day cruise may be a bit too long for some — so why not go on the same cruise for 18 days? Thanks to Holland America Line’s planning, you can do exactly that!

A total of 19 of the voyages are segmented — meaning passengers get to experience part of the cruise itinerary without needing to commit to the full journey.

Usually, these segments range from a few weeks to a month or more — Holland America Line’s start as low as 1 day and go up to 12.

Segmenting cruise voyages has multiple benefits, such as more flexible scheduling and reduced costs. For example, there are two options to choose from on the Zaandam voyage that departs November 19, 2026.

The first option is a 30-day round-trip voyage out of San Diego to Hawaii and the Sea of Cortez — with rooms starting at $3,512 per person.

Zaandam Cruise Ship

The second option is an 18-day round-trip Hawaiian Holiday voyage out of San Diego, and rooms start at a much lower cost of $2,204 per person.

So how is the same cruise round-trip to the same place? Day 19 is a stop in San Diego for the longer voyage guests to enjoy before another day at sea — and time for the Hawaiian Holiday guests to depart.

Because 31 days was not enough, the longest of the Hawaiian voyages is the 35-day round-trip Legendary Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marques cruise out of San Diego.

This cruise will make stops in Hawaii including Nawiliwili, Honolulu, Kona, and Kahului.

Then, it will briefly stop at Tabuaeran (Fanning Island), Kiribati before heading to French Polynesia — where it will make stops at Avatoru, Huahine, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Papeete, Bahia d Opunoha, Fakarava, and Taiohae.

The longest of the Panama Canal Voyages is the 21-day Panama Canal cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam. After departing from Vancouver, Canada, it heads to two stops in California — San Francisco and San Diego.

Then, it heads to Mexico where it makes three stops before visiting Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia — after which passengers disembark in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What are you waiting for? Paradise is calling — time to book your next cruise!





