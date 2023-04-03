Holland America Line’s Stunning South American Cruises

Holland America Line has revealed its 2024-2025 South America season, which features a range of cruises on the Oosterdam and Zaandam, exploring the diverse landscapes of South America, Antarctica, and the Amazon River.

The reveal comes after the cruise line launched new voyages for its 2024-2025 Caribbean season and introduced a new category called Legendary Voyages last month, all of which feature much longer itineraries that offer guests the chance to explore the sailing destinations fully.

South America and Antarctica Cruises

Holland America Line’s South America cruises from November 2024 through March 2025 will offer guests several memorable experiences, from visiting the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu to rounding Cape Horn and sailing to the remote continent of Antarctica.

“Holland America Line’s South America cruises continue to attract travelers looking for those memorable experiences like the Amazon, Macchu Pichu, and Antarctica, and South America delivers not only cultural immersion but also some of the most spectacular scenery in the world,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

“Our perfectly sized ships make it possible to explore these remote locations and visit smaller ports that give our guests a unique perspective of the continent.”

Zaandam Cruise Ship in South America (Photo Credit: Ion Mes / Shutterstock)

The South America and Antarctica season will feature 14-day “South America Passage” itineraries, 17-day “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” cruises, and 22-day “South America and Antarctica” itineraries.

Highlights include overnight visits to Buenos Aires, journeys through the Panama Canal, four days exploring Antarctica guided by an onboard naturalist, and scenic cruising along the Chilean fjords, Drake Passage, Beagle Channel and Glacier Alley.

In February 2025, Zaandam will sail on a 27-day Amazon adventure roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, traversing the longest river in the world. The cruise will explore 12 ports in the Caribbean and Brazil, as well as French Guiana, and spend several days cruising along the Amazon River. The itinerary includes an overnight stay in Manaus, the heart of the Amazon, and two equator crossings.

Early Booking Bonus, Upgrades, & Extra Amenities

Holland America Line offers guests an early booking bonus and added amenities and upgrades for its 2024-2025 South America and Antarctica cruises.

Guests who book the Have It All premium package will receive standard package amenities such as shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi, along with free prepaid Crew Appreciation and upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Mariner Society loyalty members can also enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom on select cruises when booked by June 5, 2023.

Holland America Line recently introduced a new category of longer, destination-immersive sailings called Legendary Voyages. Launched on March 7, 2023, and featuring itineraries ranging from 25 to 59 days, these cruises commemorate Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary.

Besides the Amazon and South America, The Legendary Voyages will visit various locations, including Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific and Hawaii, Greenland and Iceland, Asia, Alaska, and the Arctic Circle.

Furthermore, the cruise line unveiled its 2024-2025 Caribbean season on March 30, 2023. Holland America Line will offer cruises ranging in length from five to 21 days, covering eastern, western, and southern Caribbean regions and featuring Panama Canal sailings, with Boston as a new Caribbean departure port, in addition to Fort Lauderdale.