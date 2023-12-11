Princess Cruises Unveils Largest Season in the Americas

Princess Cruises has announced its largest and most diverse Americas season for 2025-26, featuring an exciting lineup of itineraries and homeports.

This season will be marked by the introduction of two of its newest ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess, sailing the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

Additionally, Sky Princess will become the first Royal Class ship to homeport at Port Canaveral, offering unique Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Outside of the Caribbean cruise options, Princess unveiled a large selection of Hawaii, Pacific Island, Mexico, and California coat cruises

Star Princess Joins Sun Princess in the Caribbean

Princess Cruises unveiled its 2025-2026 cruise offerings in the America’s today, December 11, 2023. The new lineup of cruises promises to bring a new ship, Star Princess, to join Sun Princess for Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Sky Princess will become the first Royal Class ship to homeport at Port Canaveral. Cruises from Port Canaveral onboard the 145,281 gross tons Sky Princess will be eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer at Princess Cruises: “Our 2025-26 Americas program is our largest ever offered, making it convenient for guests to drive to their nearby port or take a short flight to enjoy a spectacular Princess cruise.”

“Sun Princess and Star Princess will deliver epic vacations and magnify the beauty of the Caribbean by offering guests the most celebrated views and vantage points available of the islands.”

With the addition of Star Princess and Sky Princess to the Caribbean, a total of ten Princess cruise ships will be operational in the Caribbean in 2025-2026.

Extensive Itinerary Options

The 2025-26 season boasts over 278 cruises departing from seven home ports, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Galveston, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, New York City, and Vancouver, with itineraries ranging from four to 20 days.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Princess Cruises will also feature a special Mexican Riviera cruise aboard Royal Princess. This nostalgic sailing commemorates the first Princess cruise that set sail in December 1965, offering guests a blend of history and modern luxury.

Photo Credit: Studio Barcelona / Shutterstock.com

The Caribbean season will see ten ships, sailing to 29 destinations in 22 countries. Majestic Princess will introduce a new program featuring eight-day Southern Caribbean sailings to the ABC Islands, while Enchanted Princess continues her popular 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries.

Regal Princess returns to Galveston for a third season of seven-day Western Caribbean voyages including stops in Mexico, and, as mentioned, Sky Princess embarks on her inaugural season from Port Canaveral.

Panama Canal and Beyond

Princess Cruises will also offer sailings through the Panama Canal, with five ships, including Caribbean Princess and Island Princess, spending a full season in the region. Guests can choose from roundtrip cruises from Fort Lauderdale with partial transits or ocean-to-ocean full transits, providing a comprehensive experience of this engineering marvel.

Discovery Princess in Los Angeles (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

The Mexico itineraries feature three ships with 31 departures on four unique itineraries. The 14-day Mexican Riviera sailing aboard Royal Princess is a highlight, featuring overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. The California Coast will be explored by seven ships, including Royal Princess and Ruby Princess, offering 21 departures on nine unique itineraries.

Hawaiian and South Pacific Adventures

For those seeking longer cruises, Princess Cruises has several options for Hawaiian and South Pacific cruises, including a 54-day ultimate adventure roundtrip from Los Angeles on Island Princess.

In all, Island Princess will visit 16 islands, including Fiji, Samoa, and Tasmania, with late-night stays in Honolulu, Tahiti, Sydney, and Brisbane.