Holland America Unveils New Mexico and Pacific Coast Cruises

On March 5, 2025, Holland America Line opened bookings for its 2026-2027 Mexico and Pacific Coast seasons.

With a schedule full of sunshine, rainforests, and famous landmarks, there is something for everyone to choose from. These cruises will depart from September 2026 through April 2027.

The Pacific Coast Season aims to showcase Holland America Line’s expertise in the region — including visits to fjord-like waterways such as the one in British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest.

Ranging from 1 to 7 days, there are 11 itineraries available — offering round-trip options from Seattle or San Diego, as well as routes between Seattle, San Diego, and Vancouver.

You can choose from 5 ships for these Pacific Coast voyages — including Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, and Zaandam.

Eurodam will be offering 1 night cruises from Seattle to Vancouver — and Vancouver to Seattle — offering cruisers a brief and inexpensive way to experience the Pacific North West as well as Canada.

“This series of cruises provides great options for those seeking a quick escape and are also a great introduction for those who might be trying their first cruise,” added Paul Grigsby, Vice President of Revenue Planning and Deployment for Holland America Line.

If you are looking to check out a longer cruise, Noordam will be making 2 different 7-night round-trip voyages out of Seattle going to the Great Bear Rainforest.

This itinerary includes stops in Ketchikan, Alaska — as well as several ports in British Columbia where passengers will have the opportunity to view wildlife such as eagles, whales, and even the rare white-furred Kermode bear.

It also offers the extremely popular experience of sailing the historic Inside Passage — passing through Bella Bella and the Grenville Channel.

Cruises Exploring Mexico and San Diego

Zaandam and Koningsdam will be sailing in Mexico during this season — offering 16 different cruises with 8 itineraries to choose from.

Unlike the Pacific Coast cruises, the cruises to Mexico during the 2026-2027 season will offer 7 to 12 day cruises — offering both round-trips out of San Diego as well as cruises between San Diego and Vancouver.

Grigsby touched on the importance of the line sailing out of San Diego, adding “San Diego is an important homeport for Holland America Line and provides an exceptional experience to our guests at the beginning or end of their Mexican cruise vacations.”

Koningsdam offers the longest cruise of the entire 2026-2027 Mexico and Pacific Coast season — an epic 18-night journey from San Diego to Vancouver.

Departing March 20, 2027, this cruise offers a unique itinerary with multiple stops at the same port. Its first stop is Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — which is also its fifth stop.

Cruise Ship in San Diego

Then, the ship will head to Pichilingue (La Paz) and Loreto, Mexico before returning to San Diego — before making that second stop in Cabo San Lucas.

After that, the cruise stops in Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta before going to San Diego again — finishing with a stop in Victoria, Canada, before heading to Vancouver where passengers will depart on April 7, 2027.

If you are looking for a shorter cruise but you still want to experience Mexico, there are cruises like the 7-night Mexican Riviera cruise on Zaandam.

Passengers will enjoy a journey with 3 days at sea and 3 captivating stops — including Cabo San Lucas, Pichilingue (La Paz), and Loreto, Mexico — offering a blend of stunning beaches and historically rich locations.

Other Mexican Rivera cruises make stops in Mazatlan, Mexico — where Holland America Line will be offering a full-day tour to the Colonial Villages of the Sierra Madre.

Clearly, the 2026-2027 Mexico and Pacific Coast seasons offer something for everyone — from a great introduction to cruising to epic voyages to explore the West Coast in its entirety.