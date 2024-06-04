Holland America Aims to Lure Cruisers With Big Summer Sale

Holland America Line has put a slew of cruises on sale during a limited-time offer that combines discounted fares with onboard credits, lower deposits, and other bonus perks on select voyages.

Dubbed the Summer Savings Event, the promotion was launched on June 4, 2024 and is valid on bookings made no later than June 28, 2024.

The cruise line is offering the incentives on certain departures between June 2024 and May 2025, including on its popular Collectors’ Voyages and on Alaska cruises during the remainder of the current summer season.

Under the offer, guests can receive up to a 40% reduction in cruise fares, and onboard credits up to $100 per cabin. Also, deposits are reduced by 50% and the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom sail free.

Onboard credits can be used for specialty dining venues, shore excursions, spa treatments, beverages, and other purchases. The offer is for $25 per person, up to $100 total.

“Whether travellers are looking to cruise this summer or into next year, our robust Summer Savings Event is a great time to book, especially for families and group getaways taking advantage of the third and fourth guest free perk,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“The Summer Savings Event features itineraries in nearly all the places we visit around the world and even includes some of our longer voyages,” added Bodensteiner.

Upcoming voyages that are included in the promotion feature a total of 500-plus sailings, along with Alaska Cruisetours, which combine a 7-night cruise with a multi-day land tour.

During the summer of 2024, Holland America Line has six ships deployed to Alaska: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zaandam.

Cruisers who take advantage of the new booking incentives on Alaska sailings will enjoy the line’s newly launched “Glacier Day” program, a series of activities and events designed to enhance the viewing of glaciers.

The programming features commentary and presentations by Glacier Bay National Park rangers and Native American cultural representatives, special viewing stations with information about the glaciers, and glacier-inspired food and cocktails served on the observation decks.

Every Holland America Line Alaska cruise features a visit to at least one glacier destination, including Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Shore excursions provide additional chances to see glaciers up close, specifically the Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Promotion Features Caribbean, Canada, Asia Sailings

The promotion is also valid on certain Canada/New England and Caribbean sailings in the fall of 2024, along with voyages farther afield, such as the 53-day Majestic Japan cruise.

Among the select voyages is a 14-day Eastern/Western Caribbean on Nieuw Amsterdam, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 10, 2024.

The ship will feature port calls at Nassau, Bahamas; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Costa Maya, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Half Moon Cay, the line’s private island in the Bahamas. The cruise can be booked as a 7-day sailing, too, since the ship returns to Florida mid-way during the voyage. With no repeating port calls, the itinerary is ideal for those seeking a longer at-sea vacation.

Regardless of destination or itinerary, all Holland America Line ships will entice guests with the line’s Global Fresh Fish program, which was launched in 2023.

With its network of local seafood providers at ports across the globe, the cruise line has become a pioneer in fresh fish cuisine, all sourced sustainably.

In fact, the line recently received two prestigious awards — one each from the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council, recognizing its high standards for responsibly sourced seafood.