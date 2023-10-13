Holland America Line Offers Amazing Bonuses for Summer 2024

Holland America Line has announced outstanding offers with their “Explore With More” deal for a limited time, offering travelers multiple credits and onboard bonuses for select sailings from April through October 2024.

This offer can make it amazingly affordable for cruisers, especially families, to find a great value for an unforgettable summer getaway next year.

“Explore With More” Offer Now Available

For a limited time, interested travelers will be able to book Holland America Line’s “Explore With More” offer that includes great savings and extraordinary value for cruise vacations.

The offer includes a $500 (USD) per person air credit for the first two guests on European sailings, a $100 per person shore excursion credit, and kids ages 5-18 cruising free as the third and fourth stateroom guests on select sailings for Alaska, Europe, or Canada and New England itineraries.

Even more significant is that this deal – available for bookings made between Friday, October 13 and Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – can be combined with the cruise line’s “Have It All” premium package for unprecedented savings and value.

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam

This offer is specially timed for guests booking 2024 summer vacations to make the most of their vacation budget as demand for cruising grows and many cruise lines are increasing prices with the rise of interest.

“With travel continuing to gain momentum, we’re seeing more people planning their vacations farther out and looking to take advantage of offers like ‘Explore with More’ that add value,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “With ‘Kids Sail Free’ and an air credit for Europe, this is a great time to book a multigenerational family cruise.”

Read Also: Holland America Line Creates Longer Cruises From 25-59 Days

Itineraries from 7-14 days as well as more extended voyages, are eligible for these great savings, including the outstanding 35-night “Voyage of the Vikings” aboard Zuiderdam.

This roundtrip sailing from Boston, Massachusetts offers not only a convenient departure port, but also the opportunity to visit ports of call in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Ireland, a truly memorable adventure.

Adding the “Have It All” Package

Guests who opt for the “Have It All” package that is combinable with “Explore With More” will get even greater savings. The “Have It All” package includes free shore tours, up to three per person valued at $100 each, which adds up to $400 of shore excursion savings per traveler.

The cruise line’s Signature Beverage Package, with up to 15 drinks per day, are also part of the package, allowing travelers to indulge in thirst-quenching soda, water, coffee, along with wine, beer, cocktails, and other drinks without extra fees. Up to three nights of specialty dining are also included, though options vary based on the ship and the length of the sailing.

Holland America Westerdam (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Finally, guests booking the “Have It All” package can be the envy of family and friends back home with the included Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected, share photos, check email, stay updated on news and sports scores, and more.

Itineraries Available in Multiple Regions

No matter where a family wants to get away in summer 2024, Holland America Line has amazing options available to highly desirable destinations.

Alaska is always a top choice for summer sailings, and with scenic glacier cruising, popular ports of call, and extended cruisetours visiting the iconic Denali National Park, guests can’t go wrong with Holland America Line. Departures from Seattle, Washington; Whittier, Alaska; and Vancouver, Canada, are all available to meet travelers’ preferences and most convenient homeport options.

European cruises are available with a variety of destinations, from the Norwegian fjords to Iceland to northern Europe to the Canary Islands to the Mediterranean. With the great deals and combinable packages, travelers can explore these bucket-list destinations guilt-free.

For immersion in maritime culture and American history, the Canada & New England itineraries that depart from Boston, Montreal, and Quebec City offer educational getaways as well as outstanding cruising in beautiful regions with amazing seasonal variety.

With so many options to choose from and hundreds of dollars of savings available, Holland America Line is the way to go for top dollar value for 2024 summer sailings.