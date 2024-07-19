Holland America Launches New Promotion to Entice Winter Cruisers

Holland America Line has announced a new promotion, “Save on Sunshine,” to encourage travelers to book winter cruises. Launching July 19, 2024, the offer includes up to 40 percent off fares, free prepaid crew appreciation, and 50 percent reduced deposits.

The promotion applies to select departures from September 2024 through April 2025 and must be booked by August 20, 2024.

“Soon enough winter weather will have us all dreaming about cruising to warmer destinations, and with the Save on Sunshine offer, travelers can plan a tropical vacation now and take advantage of extra savings and amenities,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The promotion, available on nearly 300 cruises, covers a range of destinations, including the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Tahiti, the Pacific Coast, South America, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal.

It also features cruises to Antarctica, several cruises over the winter holidays, and back-to-back Collectors’ Voyages. Sailings range from 4 to 58 days and excludes Grand Voyages and cruises of three days or less.

Save on Sunshine is combinable with the cruise line’s “Have It All” premium fare, which includes four high-value amenities like shore excursions, Signature Beverage Packages, specialty dining, and the Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Winter and Holiday Destinations

Holland America Line operates a fleet of 11 ships, with five sailing in the Caribbean this winter.

Guests can travel from Fort Lauderdale aboard the 2,104-passenger ms Eurodam, the 2,106-guests ms Nieuw Amsterdam, 2,666-passenger ms Nieuw Statendam, the 2,668-passenger ms Rotterdam. The 2,272-passenger ms Zuiderdam will offer Caribbean routes from Miami.

The 1,331-passenger ms Koningsdam will take guests through the Panama Canal on a special November repositioning from San Diego, California, to Fort Lauderdale for a winter in the Caribbean. Prior, the ship is spending late October and early November in San Diego for short cruises to Santa Barbara and Catalina Island, California, and Ensenada, Mexico.

Special holiday voyages in the Caribbean are available on ms Koningsdam, ms Nieuw Statendam and ms Zuiderdam. Both ms Koningsdam and ms Zuiderdam will spend Christmas at sea and New Year’s Eve visiting St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands as ms Nieuw Statendam enjoys Christmas Day in Cozumel, Mexico, and New Year’s Eve in Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

Holland America Westerdam (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

ms Zaandam, accommodating 1,432 passengers, will stay on the Pacific Coast in November and December, before departing on a Grand Voyage in January 2025. Homeporting in San Diego, the ship will travel to various calls in Mexico, including Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

Meanwhile, south of the Equator, 1,964-guest ms Oosterdam and 1,432-passenger ms Volendam will explore South America, including voyages to Antarctica. A 22-night departure on ms Oosterdam from Buenos Aires, Argentina, will bring passengers to the southernmost continent during the holidays before ending in San Antonio, Chile, on January 9, 2025.

Down Under, the 1,972-passenger ms Noordam will provide roundtrip voyages from Sydney, Australia, to destinations in Australia and New Zealand, including a holiday sailing that spends Christmas and New Year’s at sea.

Guests can enjoy Asian itineraries aboard the 1,964-guest ms Westerdam, homeporting in Hong Kong and Singapore with journeys to the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. A holiday voyage will find the ship in Bali for Christmas, Semarang on New Year’s Eve, and Jakarta on New Year’s Day.