Holland America Line Touts ‘Glacier Day’ Perks on Alaska Voyages

Alaska cruise enthusiasts have heard of Glacier Bay, no doubt, and now Holland America Line has come up with “Glacier Day,” a new set of experiences that guests sailing with the line to the Great Land can enjoy during the 2024 season. The roll-out of new amenities is part of the cruise line’s “We Love Alaska” program.

New Amenities Enhance Glacier-Viewing Experience

Holland America Line is set to launch its 2024 Alaska season, with six ships offering a wide range of itineraries from Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle. The season, which kicks off in late April, will feature several new and exciting onboard events and lifestyle enhancements.

The line’s new “Glacier Day” program is designed to boost the guest experience by providing sighting times, commentary and presentations by experts, special viewing stations with information about the glaciers, and plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

The glacier-viewing experience will be further enhanced with the serving of Dutch Pea Soup on the decks, specially-made Glacier Ice cocktails, and lectures by Glacier Bay National Park rangers and Native American cultural representatives. An open-bow policy also will make for fantastic viewing from the ship.

And there are plenty of glaciers to see, since every Holland America Line Alaska cruise features a visit to at least one glacier destination, including Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Shore excursions provide more chances to get up close with glaciers, specifically the Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

“Holland America Line continues to focus on bringing regional and local experiences on board every cruise, with our Alaska sailings leading the way in authentic programming, localized cuisine, and now special events like ‘Glacier Day,’” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.

Among the new experiences the line will offer on all of its Alaska sailings this season are a set of Alaska cocktails created by celebrity bartender Sam Ross, including Juneau AK, Klondiker, PNW Penicillin, Mosquito, Midnight Sun, and Frontier Champagne Flip. Additionally, the line will introduce a new beer, created in partnership with Pike Brewing, called Killer Whale Pale Ale.

Upgrades to the onboard experience extend to cuisine as well, as Holland America Line expands its pioneering Global Fresh Fish program, launched in 2023, using a global network of sustainable seafood providers in dozens of ports around the world.

In early April 2024, the cruise line became the first to earn certifications from the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council, recognizing Holland America’s success in sourcing seafood in sustainable ways.

As a result, guests onboard its ships will find certified-labeled seafood dishes, marked with specific logos indicating the type of certification, in the ships’ main dining rooms, Lido Market, and specialty restaurants.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Ramljak / Shutterstock

The cruise line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador, Japanese celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto, has created new, exclusive dishes for Alaska cruise guests, and as a special treat offered once on each Alaska cruise, guests can enjoy an Alaskan Seafood Boil in the Lido Market.

The dining option, which will charge a fee, will feature a menu that includes clam chowder, Dungeness crab, Alaska Salmon, Penn Cove Clams and Mussels, and a Shrimp Bucket. If that’s not enough, wait for dessert: Triple Berry Crisp and vanilla ice cream.

Six Ships Set to Deploy to Alaska in 2024

Holland America Line ships that will deploy to Alaska for the 2024 season are Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zaandam. The season gets underway on April 27 from Vancouver and on May 4 from Seattle.

Seven- and 14-day itineraries are offered, along with a new Arctic Circle Solstice Legendary Voyage, which will call at a dozen Alaska ports during the 28-day cruise.

The cruise line also offers a full slate of Alaska cruisetours, ranging from 9 to 18 days, with all providing a 1- to 3-day stay in Denali National Park. Several cruisetours include visits to Canada’s Yukon region.

Holland America Line has already announced new cruisetours for the 2025 season. These tours include one complimentary day tour of Denali National Park.